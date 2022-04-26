Teleflex Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 List

WAYNE, Pa., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has been named to the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



“We are very proud to have been named one of the best employers for diversity in 2022,” said Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Teleflex. “It is encouraging to have this external validation of the great progress we have made in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion. DEI is a large focus of our Core Values, and this award reflects how people are at the center of everything we do.”

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on survey responses provided by more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups. Participants from minority groups also had the opportunity to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. In addition, the evaluation considered diversity among top executives and Boards, as well as diversity engagement indicators.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

