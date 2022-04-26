Philippines Data Center Market Investment Report 2022 Featuring Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, ePLDT, Space DC, YCO Cloud Centers, & Globe Telecom

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Philippines Data Center Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022-2027.
The report considers the present scenario of the Philippines' data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Philippines has gained traction in data center development over the last few years, owing to factors such as internet adoption driven by COVID-19, increasing popularity of CDNs and gaming, a thriving BPO industry, and a strategic and connected location.
Manila is the most preferred location by data center operators, with 12 unique third-party data center facilities contributing to over 75% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other upcoming cities include Cebu, Clark, Mindanao, and Laguna, among others.
In April 2021, the Philippines launched the CREATE Act, with one element being a reduction in corporate income tax from 30% to 25% for companies with a net income of over $95,000, and 20% for MSMEs with a net income of under $95,000 and assets below $1.9 billion.
Data center operators are partnering with local operators to operate in the Philippines market. In March 2022, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres constituted a joint venture with Globe Telecom and Ayala Corporation for data center development in the country.
The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) in the Philippines targets to achieve over 37% of renewable energy by 2030 and over 55% by 2040 in terms of the overall share of power generation.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.
- An assessment of the investment in the Philippines by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the data center market in the Philippines during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the Philippines
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 20
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5
- Coverage: 2+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in the Philippines
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Classification of the Philippines data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Factors driving the Philippines data center market include the increasing gaming population, a booming Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, and the increasing popularity of Content Delivery Network (CDN) and online streaming.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- Comfac
- Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)
- First Balfour
- PRONET
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- Beeinfotech
- Bitstop Network Services
- Converge ICT Solutions
- DITO Telecommunity
- ePLDT
- Space DC
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Globe Telecom
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Philippines
- 20 Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Manila
- Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in the Philippines
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in the Philippines
- Colocation Services Market in Philippines
- Retail Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ypugi