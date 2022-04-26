Global Central Vacuum Systems Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Trovac Industries, Drainvac, Nuera Air, Nilfisk Group, & Busch

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Vacuum Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global central vacuum systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.49%.

The global central vacuum systems market is segmented by installation, capacity, type, end-user, and geography. Ground mounted central vacuum systems accounted for the highest share compared to wall mounted, as these have high suction power and can run for longer time.

Non-residential spaces that include commercial, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare areas is driving the demand for central vacuum systems more than the residential spaces. Europe is dominating the global central vacuum systems market due to the wide presence of well-established manufacturers and the growing need to improve the indoor air quality.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The vendors in the global central vacuum systems market have monopolistic competition. The industry also witnessed major acquisitions among key players such as Cyclovac and Hyaden, acquired by the leading industry player, Trovac Industries.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Rising Adoption of Green Technologies

Importance Of Central Vacuum Systems in Healthcare Facilities

Enhancing Functionalities of Central Vacuum Systems

