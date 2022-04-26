Roper Technologies Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

SARASOTA, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, the results and guidance in this press release are presented on a continuing operations basis.

First quarter GAAP and adjusted revenue increased 11% to $1.53 billion, with organic revenue also increasing 11%. GAAP diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) was $2.70, a 6% increase, and adjusted DEPS was $3.77, a 10% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $577 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.8%. Operating cash flow was $474 million and free cash flow was $459 million.

"We are very pleased with the great start to 2022," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies’ President and CEO. "Organic revenue grew 11% in the quarter with broad-based strength across our portfolio of niche-leading businesses. Our enterprise continues to exhibit strong momentum fueled by double-digit software recurring revenue growth and robust product demand. As a result, we are increasing our full year guidance."

"Also in the quarter, the quality of our portfolio and business mix improved as we completed the divestiture of our project-based TransCore business. The proceeds from this transaction further enhance our ability to capitalize on our large pipeline of high-quality acquisition candidates," concluded Mr. Hunn.

Increasing 2022 Guidance

Roper now expects full year 2022 adjusted DEPS of $15.50 - $15.75, compared to previous guidance of $15.25 - $15.55.

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $3.80 - $3.84.

The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures, as well as any redeployment of proceeds from completed divestitures.

Discontinued Operations

Roper has completed the divestitures of the TransCore, Zetec, and CIVCO Radiotherapy businesses. The financial results for these businesses are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Conference Call to be Held at 8:30 AM (ET) Today

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Table 1: Adjusted Revenue and EBITDA Reconciliation ($M)

(From Continuing Operations) Q1 2021 Q1 2022 V % Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation GAAP Revenue $ 1,376 $ 1,527 11 % Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 1 — Adjusted Revenue $ 1,377 $ 1,527 11 % Components of Adjusted Revenue Growth Organic 11 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 1 % Foreign Exchange (1)% Adjusted Revenue Growth 11 % Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation GAAP Net Earnings $ 270 $ 288 Taxes 71 79 Interest Expense 61 53 Depreciation 13 11 Amortization 146 148 EBITDA $ 561 $ 578 3 % Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue and commission expense — (1 ) A Gain on sale related to minority investment in Sedaru (28 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 533 $ 577 8 % % of Adjusted Revenue 38.7 % 37.8 % (90 bps)





Table 2: Adjusted DEPS ReconciliationB

(From Continuing Operations) Q1 2021 Q1 2022 V % GAAP DEPS $ 2.55 $ 2.70 6 % Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue and commission expense — (0.01 ) A Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsC 1.08 1.08 Gain on sale related to minority investment in Sedaru (0.21 ) — Adjusted DEPS $ 3.42 $ 3.77 10 %





Table 3: Free Cash Flow Reconciliation ($M)

(From Continuing Operations) Q1 2021 Q1 2022 V % Operating Cash Flow $ 526 $ 474 (10) % Capital Expenditures (7 ) (7 ) Capitalized Software Expenditures (7 ) (8 ) Free Cash Flow $ 512 $ 459 (10) %





Table 4: Forecasted Adjusted DEPS ReconciliationB

(From Continuing Operations) Q2 2022 FY 2022 Low End High End Low End High End GAAP DEPS $ 2.74 $ 2.78 $ 11.24 $ 11.49 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired commission expenseA (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsC 1.07 1.07 4.29 4.29 Adjusted DEPS $ 3.80 $ 3.84 $ 15.50 $ 15.75





A. 2022 actual results and 2022 forecast of estimated acquisition-related fair value adjustments to commission expense related to the acquisition of Vertafore as shown below ($M, except per share data). Q1 2021A Q1 2022A Q2 2022E FY 2022E Pretax $ — $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (5 ) After-tax $ — $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 ) Per Share $ — $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) B. All 2021 and 2022 adjustments taxed at 21%. C. Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as shown below ($M, except per share data). Q1 2021A Q1 2022A Q2 2022E FY 2022E Pretax $ 145 $ 146 $ 145 $ 582 After-tax $ 115 $ 115 $ 115 $ 459 Per share $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 1.07 $ 4.29

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and application-specific products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include any ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial results and liquidity, which will depend on numerous evolving factors which we cannot accurately predict or assess, including: the duration and scope of the pandemic, new variants of the virus and the distribution and efficacy of vaccines; any negative impact on global and regional markets, economies and economic activity; actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic; the effects of the pandemic, including all of the foregoing, on our customers, suppliers, and business partners, and how quickly economies and demand for our products and services recover after the pandemic subsides. Such risks and uncertainties also include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, the newly acquired businesses, as well as complete any announced divestitures, including obtaining any required regulatory approvals with respect thereto. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions and the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, changes in foreign exchange rates, difficulties associated with exports, risks associated with our international operations, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, including litigation resulting therefrom, risks related to political instability, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) or natural disasters, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, including as a result of the current inflationary environment and ongoing supply chain constraints environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in millions) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,237.5 $ 351.5 Accounts receivable, net 755.3 839.4 Inventories, net 202.7 176.1 Income taxes receivable 19.2 27.7 Unbilled receivables 110.0 95.3 Other current assets 160.9 142.5 Current assets held for sale — 788.6 Total current assets 4,485.6 2,421.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 98.9 102.8 Goodwill 14,094.9 14,094.5 Other intangible assets, net 6,454.1 6,588.5 Deferred taxes 101.4 101.1 Other assets 400.9 405.9 Total assets $ 25,635.8 $ 23,713.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 167.8 $ 150.8 Accrued compensation 208.2 309.8 Deferred revenue 1,120.3 1,130.2 Other accrued liabilities 413.0 440.7 Income taxes payable 793.0 132.0 Current portion of long-term debt, net 799.5 799.2 Current liabilities held for sale — 159.1 Total current liabilities 3,501.8 3,121.8 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,654.8 7,122.6 Deferred taxes 1,476.1 1,479.5 Other liabilities 451.2 426.2 Total liabilities 12,083.9 12,150.1 Common stock 1.1 1.1 Additional paid-in capital 2,363.9 2,307.8 Retained earnings 11,410.4 9,455.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (206.0 ) (183.1 ) Treasury stock (17.5 ) (17.6 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,551.9 11,563.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,635.8 $ 23,713.9





Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 1,526.6 $ 1,376.1 Cost of sales 496.5 440.1 Gross profit 1,030.1 936.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 609.0 561.4 Income from operations 421.1 374.6 Interest expense, net 52.6 60.6 Other income (expense), net (1.9 ) 27.1 Earnings before income taxes 366.6 341.1 Income taxes 79.0 71.2 Net earnings from continuing operations 287.6 269.9 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 15.6 19.1 Gain on disposition of discontinued operations, net of tax 1,717.3 — Net earnings from discontinued operations 1,732.9 19.1 Net earnings $ 2,020.5 $ 289.0 Net earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 2.72 $ 2.57 Diluted $ 2.70 $ 2.55 Net earnings per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 16.41 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 16.24 $ 0.18 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 19.13 $ 2.75 Diluted $ 18.94 $ 2.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 105.6 105.0 Diluted 106.7 106.0





Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited) (Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Amount % Amount % Net revenues: Application Software $ 631.5 $ 576.6 Network Software & Systems 368.7 314.2 Measurement & Analytical Solutions 392.4 369.6 Process Technologies 134.0 115.7 Total $ 1,526.6 $ 1,376.1 Gross profit: Application Software $ 437.8 69.3 % $ 398.7 69.1 % Network Software & Systems 302.4 82.0 % 256.4 81.6 % Measurement & Analytical Solutions 217.6 55.5 % 218.2 59.0 % Process Technologies 72.3 54.0 % 62.7 54.2 % Total $ 1,030.1 67.5 % $ 936.0 68.0 % Operating profit*: Application Software $ 173.8 27.5 % $ 153.7 26.7 % Network Software & Systems 145.4 39.4 % 114.1 36.3 % Measurement & Analytical Solutions 115.9 29.5 % 121.5 32.9 % Process Technologies 41.8 31.2 % 35.1 30.3 % Total $ 476.9 31.2 % $ 424.4 30.8 % *Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses. These expenses were $55.8 and $49.8 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



