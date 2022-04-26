Fastek, a Play for Smarter, Greener, and Safer Restaurants, Names Hutchinson as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastek, LLC (getfastek.com), an IoT and an end-to-end Service Operations as a Service (SOS) startup company, and its Board of Directors, have named Chris Hutchinson as the company's new CEO. Hutchinson, who resides in Fishers, IN, is a lifelong relationship builder, entrepreneur, and business development leader. Chris founded and led two small businesses prior to joining the executive team at Eleven Fifty Academy as the Senior Vice President of Engagement.

Fastek Board Member and CRO Tony Scelzo said, "We are extremely excited to have Chris lead the organization. IoT is a rapidly growing area, and Indianapolis is the hotbed for test marketing restaurant technology enablement." Scelzo continued, "We like Chris's background of consulting, innovation and marketing, and having Chris able to focus on the day-to-day growth of Fastek will really help us scale quickly because we need to grow the product as well as the market."

Founded in May 2020, Fastek is an end-to-end Service Operations Service System (SOS) that monitors, tracks, and reports all employee and food safety protocols and guest optimization. Fastek uses technology to ensure employee and food safety protocols are being followed and then wraps consultative support services around the technology to remediate issues prior to serious problems with the ability to dispatch appropriate vendors as required.

"I think we are solving three converging global problems: restaurant employee shortage, food and employee safety, and guest satisfaction," stated Scelzo.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Board Members Tony Scelzo and David Miller in the past," said Hutchinson. "Having had experience running a hospitality company and seeing the growth of the IoT Lab in Fishers, I am extremely excited about the potential in this vertical market. We know that food safety concerns and labor shortages in the restaurant and hospitality industry continue to be a never-ending challenge. Fastek is poised to address those challenges, and I couldn't be more honored to be a part of it."

Fastek and Board of Directors members Tony Scelzo, David Miller, Mike Kelly, Darren Reese, Ric Pennington, Jay Kim, and Joshua Mitchell have already secured initial funding. They are running their systems at various locations, including DiverseNet, Bella Pizzeria, DeveloperTown, and SESCO Group.

The goal of Fastek, the first spin-off of Ceemless Innovation, is to partner with clients in the restaurant, hospitality, and healthcare markets to provide real-time high-level analytics and tracking to ensure that food and kitchen environments are safe while also attracting outside investors.

Both Hutchinson and the Fastek team are excited at the possibility to have an immediate impact on the restaurant and hospitality industry in Indiana and beyond.

"There is a lot to do, and the days are never long enough. But that is how we like it," joked Hutchinson.

Contact:

Chris Hutchinson

chutchinson@getfastek.com

317-523-8708

Fastek

3105 E. 98th Street, Suite 120

Indianapolis, IN 4628

