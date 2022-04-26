Tech Impact Presents Bank of America With Community Impact Award

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Impact, a 501(c)(3) that leverages technology to advance social impact, will present Bank of America with the Community Impact Award at the Southern Nevada Luncheon on April 28. The award recognizes the significant support Bank of America has provided to advancing Tech Impact's workforce development programs, ITWorks, CXWorks, and PunchCode, in Southern Nevada.

The Tech Impact Southern Nevada Awards Luncheon is a technology-focused philanthropic event that brings together technology and business executives who are committed to improving the lives of individuals in Southern Nevada through job skills training. Since 2016, Tech Impact's ITWorks and CXWorks programs have helped young adults in the region launch careers in the technology and customer experience industries. Funds raised through the event will help to keep these training programs completely free of charge to students.

"We are honored to receive Tech Impact's Community Impact Award," said Al Welch, President, Las Vegas Market Executive, Global Commercial Banking, Bank of America. "Moreover, we're especially grateful to the nonprofit for its unparalleled dedication to building a diverse talent pipeline in Southern Nevada by ensuring young adults are armed with the education and training needed to reach their full potential, in addition to providing critical resources to other organizations making a difference in the region."

"We appreciate the ongoing volunteer support and significant funding Bank of America has provided for Tech Impact's training programs in Nevada," said Patrick Callihan, CEO of Tech Impact. "This support has developed our leaders and empowered them to tackle challenges and enabled us to consistently increase accessibility to our programs in an effort to build a diverse tech workforce in the Las Vegas region."

The Tech Impact Celebration of Impact Luncheon will be held on April 28 beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, NV.

