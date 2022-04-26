Synlogic Announces Data Presentations from Five Programs at the 2022 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced its planned presentations at the 2022 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) conference being held May 2-5, 2022, in Arlington, VA. The oral presentation outlines Synlogic’s progress in developing Synthetic Biotic drug candidates for rare metabolic diseases phenylketonuria (PKU) and homocystinuria (HCU), both inborn errors of metabolism. The poster presentations highlight preclinical and clinical data across five different Synlogic programs. Presentation details are provided below.



“The preclinical and clinical data being presented at SEED this year represent the remarkable progress we have achieved through our Synthetic Biotic programs to date in multiple therapeutic categories,” said Synlogic’s Chief Scientific Officer David Hava, PhD. “These presentations highlight the breadth and versatility of Synlogic’s application of synthetic biology to biotherapeutics, by targeting GI-based metabolites across different diseases to provide meaningful new treatment options with the potential to address important medical needs.”

Oral Presentation:

Title: Engineered E. coli Nissle for the Treatment of Inborn Errors of Amino Acid Metabolism

Author: Vincent Isabella, PhD, Synlogic

Date: May 4, 2022

Session: Therapeutic Bacteria (session #7)

Poster Presentations:

Title: Engineering E. coli Nissle 1917 to Consume Uric Acid in the GI Tract

Author: Sean Cotton, Synlogic

Date and Time: May 2, 2022 from 4:00-5:00 PM ET (Poster session A)

Title: A Synthetic Biotic, SYNB8802, Lowers Urinary Oxalate in Preclinical Models and Healthy Volunteers with Induced Dietary Hyperoxaluria

Author: David Lubkowicz, PhD, Synlogic

Date and Time: May 2, 2022 from 4:00-5:00 PM ET (Poster session A)

Title: Biosensor-Enabled Optimization of SYNB1934, a Synthetic Biotic for Phenylketonuria Demonstrating Clinical Efficacy

Author: Catherine Monahan, Synlogic

Date and Time: May 2, 2022 from 4:00-5:00 PM ET (Poster session A)

Title: Development of SYNB1353, A Synthetic Biotic Engineered to Consume Methionine for the Treatment of Homocystinuria

Author: Jillian Means, Synlogic

Date and Time: May 2, 2022 from 4:00-5:00 PM ET (Poster session A)

Title: Local Delivery of Synthetic Biotics to Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Author: Aida Kalantari, PhD, Synlogic

Date and Time: May 2, 2022 from 4:00-5:00 PM ET (Poster session A)

The presentations will be available in their respective sections of the Presentations and Publications page on the Synlogic website on the day of the presentations.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the second half of 2022, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU) and enteric hyperoxaluria. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s proprietary, reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunologic diseases. Synlogic is also working with Roche in a research collaboration focused on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and with Ginkgo Bioworks to include additional undisclosed preclinical assets, combining Synlogic’s approach to Synthetic Biotics with Ginkgo’s Codebase and Foundry services. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

About SYNB1618 and SYNB1934

SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates being studied as potential treatments for phenylketonuria (PKU), a genetic disease caused by potentially neurotoxic levels of the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe). Treatment options for PKU are currently limited due to efficacy and safety, with an estimated 80% of US patients remaining in need of treatment, and many of those who are treated in need of additional Phe-lowering. Synlogic designed drug candidates to reduce levels of Phe in people with PKU using precision genetic engineering of the well-characterized probiotic E. coli Nissle. Findings to date support the potential for an efficacious, safe, convenient, and flexible treatment option for PKU, and SYNB1618 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both drug candidates are being studied in the Phase 2 SynPheny-1 study, with initiation of the Phase 3 program expected to begin in H2 2022.

About SYNB1353

SYNB1353 is a novel orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate designed to consume methionine in the gastrointestinal tract thereby lowering homocysteine levels in patients with homocystinuria (HCU). HCU is an inherited disorder characterized by high levels of homocysteine and risks including thromboembolism, lens dislocation, skeletal abnormalities, developmental delay, and intellectual disability. Treatment options for HCU are currently limited due to efficacy and tolerability. SYNB1353 is currently in IND-enabling studies and was developed as part of a research collaboration with Synlogic and Gingko Bioworks. Synlogic holds worldwide development and commercialization rights to SYNB1353, which is expected to begin clinical development and report Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers in H2 2022.

About SYNB8802

SYNB8802 is a novel, orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate being developed for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a chronic, progressive disease characterized by high levels of urinary oxalate, the leading cause of recurrent kidney stones. Oxalate crystals can damage kidneys, leading to chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). SYNB8802 was designed using precision genetic engineering of the well-characterized probiotic E. coli Nissle to lower urinary oxalate levels by consuming oxalate throughout the GI tract. In 2021, Synlogic reported positive proof-of-mechanism for SYNB8802 from a Phase 1b study that demonstrated lowering of urinary and fecal oxalate levels in healthy volunteers with diet-induced hyperoxaluria. Data from a proof-of-concept study assessing the lowering of urinary oxalate in patients who have undergone Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery is expected in 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

