Plum Teams Up With Lighthouse Research & Advisory for Live Webinar Exploring Latest Talent Acquisition Trends

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 26, 2022

WHO: Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of revolutionary talent assessment platform, Plum WHAT: Will join Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, to present the live webinar, “Three Things Talent Acquisition Leaders Think They Know, But Are Mistaken.” WHEN: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://use.plum.io/lighthouse-webinar-rsvp.

DETAILS:



When it comes to talent acquisition, organizations tend to think they know what’s important to candidates. Without anyone to tell them otherwise, ineffective practices become routine, and hiring efforts fail to hit the mark. To help highlight what works – and what doesn’t – Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of Plum and Ben Eubanks, CRO at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, will dive into brand new talent acquisition data based on the responses of over 1,000 employers and 1,000 candidates.

MacGregor and Eubanks will explore the findings in the context of pressing topics like ghosting and explain why candidates may actually like some assessments. Attendees will have the chance to ask the experts about the challenges they face and get exclusive access to the research. For more information, including registration, visit https://use.plum.io/lighthouse-webinar-rsvp.

