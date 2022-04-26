Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. announces Mazoola® Super App Offers Children Opportunity to Buy and Trade Equities through Fractional Investing

Mazoola® offers Fractional Investing Capability, starting June 30, 2022

Rego Payment Architectures Inc, patented privacy-first platform and award winning super app, Mazoola ® recognized as first and only COPPA and GDPR certified family mobile wallet

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) is excited to take financial literacy to the next level, by offering children an opportunity to invest in equities through its award winning , privacy-first super app, Mazoola ®. Beginning, June 30th, Mazoola® will offer subscribers an option to buy and sell fractional shares through a simple interface integrated to their digital wallets. Children interested in investing in their favorite gaming companies, retailers or device manufacturers will now have an opportunity to buy, sell and manage shares directly from their Mazoola® digital savings or earnings accounts. The new capability will be offered for a $3.95 a month service fee. Brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (“Alpaca Securities”), a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ( FINRA ) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation ( SIPC ). Alpaca is a developer-first technology company building APIs for embedded fintech.

“Global equity trading has reached nearly $40 trillion U.S. dollars,” said Steven Kravit, Head of Product. “Children are interested in investing for their futures, but current options have been limited for children under age 18. With Mazoola®, they now have the option to take monies earned from doing chores and make fractional investments. With a mock investing module, parents can teach their kids how a few dollars invested today may grow to a sizable amount and then set them loose to try on their own in a safe and secure environment offered by Mazoola®. Kids may not necessarily become the next Wall Street portfolio manager, but getting them started now helps set the foundation for essential money management skills and a baseline to understanding of investment vehicles as they grow older.”

About REGO

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Stidd