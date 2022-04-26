Let's Talk Interactive Hires Luiz Mota as Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Luiz Mota as chief marketing officer. Mota, a former senior vice president with Bank of America, brings more than 15 years of sales and business expertise to the team.

Let's Talk Interactive's proprietary telehealth software solutions offer virtual care access to healthcare systems, schools and universities, first responder and tribal organizations, skilled nursing facilities, and more. The software is enhanced by custom hardware, web and software development, and provider network solutions that enable providers to increase access to care from anywhere in the world.

In his new role, Mota will develop a strategic foundation for Let's Talk Interactive to increase market share, drive the technology firm's continued growth and brand awareness, and attract investors. Prior to LTI, Mota was heavily involved in merchant services at Bank of America, as well as sales management and sales enablement, where he built an infrastructure for merchant platforms and led product and marketing integration across the organization.

"During our time together at Bank of America, I witnessed firsthand Luiz's ability to build creative programs that drive sales, brand, and productivity," said Arthur Cooksey, CEO and founder of Let's Talk Interactive. "After experiencing exponential growth over the last three years, Mota is joining us at a critical time. I'm confident his skills and leadership will support us as we rapidly scale our business, bringing virtual care solutions to people across the world."

"Arthur and I met more than a decade ago and since then, he has shared his vision and passion to develop a company that brings people access to care," said Mota. "I'm thrilled to be able to join the team, support Arthur's vision, and take on new challenges as I dive into a new industry."

To learn more about LTI and career opportunities with the growing firm, visit LTI's career page.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Wolf

caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com

(980) 220-3777

Savannah Muir

savannah@newswire.com

