Hemisphere GNSS Distribution Agreement With Volvo Construction Equipment to Provide New S631 GNSS Survey Smart Antenna

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is excited to announce that Volvo Construction Equipment North America, LLC (Volvo CE) has entered into a distribution agreement to add the Hemisphere S631 GNSS Survey Smart Antenna to its marketplace portfolio for Volvo CE dealers and end users. The S631 adds robust performance and high precision in a compact and rugged package.

Partnership with Volvo CE further expands Hemisphere GNSS's growing list of partners offering Hemisphere's latest technology for machine control products and solutions and represents another opportunity for Hemisphere to continue to bring its latest machine control technologies to dealers and end users. Hemisphere appreciates the value to all construction contractors to take advantage of the latest technology to return the maximum ROI for their equipment investments.

"Partnership between Hemisphere and Volvo Group companies goes back 15 years when we began to provide Volvo Penta our heading units for marine applications. That business provided a technological foundation between our two organizations that eventually brought us together again with Volvo CE as a provider of high precision, rugged GNSS receivers for machine control for use in Volvo Co-Pilot products," says Randy Noland, VP Global Sales and Business Development at Hemisphere. "We are pleased the partnership continues to grow, with additional GNSS receivers now available as an extended offering through Volvo CE North American dealers. We greatly value our relationship."

The addition of the Hemisphere GNSS S631 Survey Smart Antenna aligns well with the Volvo CE focus on the latest technology and solutions for machine control applications.

About Hemisphere GNSS Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures positioning and heading products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L- band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision positioning and heading. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading product, service, and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, Outback Guidance®, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

