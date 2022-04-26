First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.7 million, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, which included merger expenses of $405 thousand, or $320 thousand, net of tax. Merger expenses had a $0.07 per share impact to basic and diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2021.



FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the first quarter of 2022 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated:

Return on average assets increased to 1.06%, up from 1.00%

Return on average equity increased to 13.40%, up from 11.53%

Total assets increased by $389.5 million, or 38%

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $125.5 million, or 43%

Loans increased $198.2 million, or 31%

Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $21.3 million, or 11% annualized, since December 31, 2021

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 40%

Wealth management revenue increased $160 thousand, or 25%

Service charges on deposits increased $167 thousand, or 38%

“We are pleased with loan growth and profitability in the first quarter,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. “The Company is seeing benefits from its strategic expansion initiatives last year, including loan growth and noninterest income growth. The Bank’s wealth management division also contributed to higher profitability for the quarter with revenue that increased 25% over the same period one year ago. Loan demand continues to be steady in spite of rising rates, and our small business customers appear to have weathered the pandemic well and are now more focused on inflation and wage pressures.”

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 40%, to $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021. The increase resulted from a $2.9 million, or 36% increase in total interest and dividend income and a $107 thousand, or 18%, decrease in total interest expense. Net interest income was favorably impacted by a $415.1 million, or 44%, increase in average earning assets, which was partially offset by an 8-basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.19% when comparing the periods.

Accretion of PPP income, net of costs, and accretion of discounts on purchased loans, net of premiums, were included in interest and fees on loans. Accretion of PPP income totaled $323 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $599 thousand for the same period of 2021. Accretion of discounts on purchased loans totaled $367 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. There were no purchased loans in the first quarter of 2021, and as a result, there was no accretion of discounts on purchased loans during the period.

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

There was no provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for losses was offset by net recoveries of loans previously charged off and a decrease in the specific reserve component of the allowance for loan losses. Net recoveries totaled $118 thousand for the quarter. There were no specific reserves on impaired loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $55 thousand of specific reserves at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.8 million, or 0.70% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.69% of total loans at December 31, 2021. There was no provision for loan losses for the same period of 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $2.1 million, or 0.25% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $906 thousand, or 0.14% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans decreased to $336 thousand at March 31, 2022, an improvement from $1.3 million one year ago. Nonperforming assets decreased to $3.9 million, or 0.27% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.66% of total assets at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets were comprised of $2.1 million of nonaccrual loans and $1.8 million of other real estate owned. There were $1.5 million of commercial rental properties included in other real estate owned, which were acquired through the merger with The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) in 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2020 and during the first half of 2021, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers negatively impacted by the pandemic. The modifications lowered borrower’s loan payments with interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. Modified loan balances decreased from $11.5 million at December 31, 2021, to $8.9 million at March 31, 2022. All modified loans were to businesses in the lodging sector, were included in the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio and were performing under their modified terms at March 31, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $568 thousand, or 27%, to $2.7 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021. Wealth management fees increased $160 thousand, or 25%, and was attributable to an increase in assets under management from growth in account values and from an increase in the number of clients served by the wealth management division. Service charges on deposits increased $167 thousand, or 38%, ATM and check card fees increased $149 thousand, or 25%, income from bank-owned life insurance increased $31 thousand, or 27%, and fees for other customer services increased $51 thousand, or 28%, comparing the same periods. The increases were primarily attributable to the acquisition of Fincastle.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million, or 30%, to $8.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.6 million, or 44% increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $125 thousand, or 28%, increase in occupancy expense, a $128 thousand, or 30%, increase in equipment expense, and a $227 thousand, or 38%, increase in other operating expense. These increases were partially offset by a $404 thousand decrease in legal and professional fees. The increases were primarily attributable to the increase in the number of employees, branch offices and customers that resulted from the acquisition of Fincastle and the acquisition of the loan portfolio, branch assets and addition of the employees from SmartBank. Merger expenses totaled $20 thousand and $405 thousand for the three-month periods ending March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively. The decrease in legal and professional fees was primarily attributable to merger related costs in the first quarter of 2021.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $389.5 million, or 38%, to $1.4 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased $34.5 million, or 21%, while total securities increased $193.6 million, or 111%, and loans increased $198.2 million, or 31%. Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $262.0 million, or 46%. PPP loans decreased by $63.8 million over the last twelve months and totaled $2.5 million at March 31, 2022.

Total liabilities increased $368.9 million, or 39%, to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $942.2 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to significant growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $376.8 million, or 41%, to $1.3 billion. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $125.5 million, or 43%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $208.0 million, or 40%, and time deposits increased $43.3 million, or 44%. Subordinated debt decreased to $5.0 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 million one year ago, from the redemption of subordinated debt with an interest rate of 6.75%.

Shareholders’ equity increased $20.6 million, or 24%, to $106.6 million at March 31, 2022, compared to one year ago, from an $8.7 million increase in retained earnings and a $27.8 million combined increase in common stock and surplus. The increase in common stock and surplus was primarily attributable to the Company’s acquisition of Fincastle on July 1, 2021. These increases were partially offset by $15.9 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, which resulted from a change in market interest rates that impacted securities available for sale reported at fair value. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at March 31, 2022.

The acquisition of Fincastle had a significant impact on balance sheet growth. On July 1, 2021, the acquisition date, Fincastle had total assets of $267.9 million, interest-bearing deposits in banks of $43.5 million, total securities of $12.0 million, loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, of $191.5 million, and total deposits of $236.3 million.

The acquisition of the SmartBank loan portfolio impacted the composition of the balance sheet. On September 30, 2021, the acquisition date, SmartBank’s Richmond-area branch loan portfolio totaled $82.6 million. The Bank funded the acquisition of the loan portfolio with cash, which decreased interest-bearing deposits in banks during the third quarter.

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. The Company incurred merger expenses of $20 thousand and $405 thousand for the three-month periods ending March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively. The Company does not expect to incur additional merger expenses in future periods.

ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO

On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain branch assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch, located in Glen Allen, Virginia. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location transitioned to become employees of First Bank in the fourth quarter of 2021. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank closed their branch operation on December 31, 2021. The Bank continued to operate its loan production office from the former branch location.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’S PPP

The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans. The Bank accretes loan fees received from the SBA, net of loan origination costs, into income evenly over the life of the loans through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans totaled $2.5 million at March 31, 2022, with $52 thousand scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022, and $2.4 million scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,496 $ 9,365 $ 9,215 $ 7,074 $ 7,143 Interest on deposits in banks 70 64 79 37 33 Interest on federal funds sold — 2 8 — — Interest on securities Taxable interest 1,132 920 766 697 717 Tax-exempt interest 305 299 242 215 180 Dividends 21 23 21 22 22 Total interest income $ 11,024 $ 10,673 $ 10,331 $ 8,045 $ 8,095 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 340 $ 355 $ 369 $ 328 $ 363 Interest on subordinated debt 69 155 156 154 154 Interest on junior subordinated debt 67 68 68 68 66 Total interest expense $ 476 $ 578 $ 593 $ 550 $ 583 Net interest income $ 10,548 $ 10,095 $ 9,738 $ 7,495 $ 7,512 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses — 350 — (1,000 ) — Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses $ 10,548 $ 9,745 $ 9,738 $ 8,495 $ 7,512 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 609 $ 625 $ 547 $ 447 $ 442 ATM and check card fees 750 894 753 682 601 Wealth management fees 803 716 696 657 643 Fees for other customer services 233 176 279 150 182 Brokered mortgage fees 94 123 155 157 104 Income from bank owned life insurance 144 152 161 100 113 Net gains on securities available for sale — — — — 37 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale — — — 18 7 Net gains on disposal of premises and equipment — 15 — — — Other operating income 78 260 57 224 14 Total noninterest income $ 2,711 $ 2,961 $ 2,648 $ 2,435 $ 2,143 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,124 $ 5,099 $ 5,446 $ 3,693 $ 3,555 Occupancy 572 510 500 399 447 Equipment 559 527 519 433 431 Marketing 151 179 243 138 106 Supplies 136 168 176 77 88 Legal and professional fees 333 731 586 483 737 ATM and check card expense 303 317 329 268 231 FDIC assessment 152 112 87 78 69 Bank franchise tax 216 172 153 172 168 Data processing expense 236 1,271 465 216 204 Amortization expense 5 4 5 5 14 Other real estate owned expense, net 28 12 14 — — Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment 2 — — — — Other operating expense 827 924 903 668 600 Total noninterest expense $ 8,644 $ 10,026 $ 9,426 $ 6,630 $ 6,650 Income before income taxes $ 4,615 $ 2,680 $ 2,960 $ 4,300 $ 3,005 Income tax expense 886 497 562 958 569 Net income $ 3,729 $ 2,183 $ 2,398 $ 3,342 $ 2,436





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.60 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares, basic 6,238,973 6,226,838 6,220,456 4,868,901 4,863,823 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 $ 0.69 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,245,704 6,235,907 6,229,524 4,873,286 4,872,097 Shares outstanding at period end 6,249,784 6,228,176 6,226,418 4,870,459 4,868,462 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 16.54 $ 18.28 $ 18.11 $ 18.21 $ 17.65 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 1.31 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 13.40 % 7.44 % 8.64 % 15.33 % 11.53 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.13 % 3.06 % 3.10 % 3.27 % Efficiency ratio (1) 64.36 % 64.69 % 64.86 % 63.65 % 64.53 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,430,524 $ 1,366,855 $ 1,337,247 $ 1,026,583 $ 988,324 Average earning assets 1,352,311 1,289,977 1,272,969 976,842 937,199 Average shareholders’ equity 112,822 116,511 110,153 87,442 85,708 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 106 $ 185 $ 111 $ 1,085 $ 66 Loan recoveries 224 111 80 64 67 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (118 ) 74 31 1,021 (1 ) Non-accrual loans 2,130 2,304 2,158 2,102 6,814 Other real estate owned, net 1,767 1,848 1,848 — — Nonperforming assets (3) 3,897 4,152 4,006 2,102 6,814 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 2,105 3,235 2,707 550 906 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 52 — 7 5 — Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — — — — Special mention loans — — — — — Substandard loans, accruing 311 315 319 322 1,343 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 128,567 $ 125,934 $ 128,197 $ 95,856 $ 94,044 Tier 1 capital 122,739 120,224 122,763 90,391 86,717 Common equity tier 1 capital 122,739 120,224 122,763 90,391 86,717 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.44 % 14.76 % 14.42 % 16.25 % 16.05 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.79 % 14.09 % 13.81 % 15.32 % 14.80 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.79 % 14.09 % 13.81 % 15.32 % 14.80 % Leverage ratio 8.61 % 8.82 % 9.22 % 8.78 % 8.78 %





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 19,989 $ 18,725 $ 19,182 $ 13,913 $ 11,940 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 129,801 157,281 95,459 114,334 164,322 Federal funds sold — — 80,589 — — Securities available for sale, at fair value 284,893 289,495 266,600 222,236 159,742 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 81,640 33,441 10,046 10,898 13,424 Restricted securities, at cost 1,908 1,813 1,813 1,631 1,631 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 830,595 819,408 816,977 611,883 630,716 Other real estate owned, net 1,767 1,848 1,848 — — Premises and equipment, net 22,278 22,403 22,401 18,876 19,087 Accrued interest receivable 4,056 3,903 3,823 2,662 2,609 Bank owned life insurance 24,438 24,294 24,141 18,128 18,029 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 4,011 — — Core deposit intangibles, net 150 154 159 — 5 Other assets 13,117 13,641 8,740 10,032 6,625 Total assets $ 1,417,662 $ 1,389,436 $ 1,355,789 $ 1,024,593 $ 1,028,130 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 417,776 $ 413,188 $ 411,527 $ 290,571 $ 292,280 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 734,051 689,998 652,624 528,002 526,012 Time deposits 141,065 145,566 148,419 95,732 97,765 Total deposits $ 1,292,892 $ 1,248,752 $ 1,212,570 $ 914,305 $ 916,057 Subordinated debt 4,994 9,993 9,993 9,992 9,992 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,934 4,373 7,041 2,335 6,876 Total liabilities $ 1,311,099 $ 1,272,397 $ 1,238,883 $ 935,911 $ 942,204 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 7,812 7,785 7,783 6,088 6,086 Surplus 32,298 31,966 31,889 6,295 6,214 Retained earnings 79,845 76,990 75,554 73,901 71,144 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (13,392 ) 298 1,680 2,398 2,482 Total shareholders’ equity $ 106,563 $ 117,039 $ 116,906 $ 88,682 $ 85,926 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,417,662 $ 1,389,436 $ 1,355,789 $ 1,024,593 $ 1,028,130 Loan Data Mortgage real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 49,308 $ 55,721 $ 45,120 $ 25,035 $ 25,720 Secured by farmland 3,555 3,708 3,748 495 507 Secured by 1-4 family residential 290,408 291,990 294,216 235,158 236,870 Other real estate loans 380,635 361,213 358,895 244,960 248,357 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 937 985 857 232 436 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 102,745 98,820 104,807 102,734 117,109 Consumer installment loans 4,602 4,963 6,577 5,179 5,684 Deposit overdrafts 205 175 172 174 112 All other loans 4,028 7,543 8,019 3,381 3,407 Total loans $ 836,423 $ 825,118 $ 822,411 $ 617,348 $ 638,202 Allowance for loan losses (5,828 ) (5,710 ) (5,434 ) (5,465 ) (7,486 ) Loans, net $ 830,595 $ 819,408 $ 816,977 $ 611,883 $ 630,716





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 9,496 $ 9,365 $ 9,215 $ 7,074 $ 7,143 Interest income – investments and other 1,528 1,308 1,116 971 952 Interest expense – deposits (340 ) (355 ) (369 ) (328 ) (363 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (69 ) (155 ) (156 ) (154 ) (154 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (67 ) (68 ) (68 ) (68 ) (66 ) Total net interest income $ 10,548 $ 10,095 $ 9,738 $ 7,495 $ 7,512 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 5 $ 8 $ 8 $ 8 $ 8 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 81 80 64 57 48 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 86 $ 88 $ 72 $ 65 $ 56 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 10,634 $ 10,183 $ 9,810 $ 7,560 $ 7,568



(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, net of selling costs.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders’ equity.



