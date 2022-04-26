Pico Announces Lauren Goldberg as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission critical technology, software, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, has named Lauren Goldberg as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Lauren will lead all aspects of Pico’s legal function, providing critical support for its global operations and growth initiatives as well as overseeing its corporate governance, compliance, and risk management programs.



Lauren has more than 25 years of legal experience, including serving previously as the General Counsel of two public companies, VEREIT, Inc. and Revlon. She also served nine years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Prior to her legal career, Lauren was an accountant and worked at Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC). Lauren received her undergraduate degree in economics with a major in accounting from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and her J.D. from Columbia Law School.

“Lauren is an excellent addition and further strengthens our executive leadership team, and I am delighted to welcome her to Pico,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO at Pico. “She is a highly adept, commercially oriented attorney with deep experience in corporate governance, risk management and M&A transactions and has served as General Counsel at multiple public companies. Pico’s mission is to be the leading globally comprehensive provider of infrastructure, connectivity, data, software and analytics to the financial services industry. As we accelerate the execution of our corporate strategy, Lauren will play a crucial role and I look forward to working closely with her.”

“It is a great privilege and wonderful opportunity to work alongside Jarrod and the executive team at this exciting phase in Pico’s growth,” said Lauren Goldberg. “With Pico’s vision, leadership, and strategy of investing in innovative technologies, operational excellence and global expansion, Pico leads an entirely unique category for technology services in financial markets. I look forward to continuing Pico’s strong legal function that supports corporate growth and meets the robust assurance demands of clients, investors, and other key stakeholders.”

Pico’s comprehensive global ecosystem of technology and services powers mission critical applications for more than 420 clients across leading banks, exchanges, asset managers and trading firms globally. The successful acquisition of ultra-low latency and high-performance order execution, risk and market data software provider Redline Trading Solutions, highlights how Pico fuels growth by building on its foundation of critical market infrastructure with new services. Pico’s breadth, market expertise and broad client base continues to create opportunities to better serve the needs of the financial markets community.

