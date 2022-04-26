Germany Tractor Market Report 2022-2028 - Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies & Growth in Agricultural Productivity & Exports Enabling Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German agriculture tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2028

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present market and its market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

GERMANY TRACTOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Tractors are the most profitable segment of agricultural equipment in Germany, accounting for nearly 80% of total revenue. In addition, Germany is the leading tractor exporter in Europe in terms of unit sales. Tractors manufactured in Germany account for more than two-thirds of all tractors produced in Europe.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the Germany agriculture tractor market are John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, TAFE, and Kubota. In terms of units sold, John Deere and Fendt are the market leaders which accounted for more than 40% of overall German agriculture tractors market in 2021, and in terms of exports, Fendt emerges as the largest exporter of tractors manufactured in Germany, it is the largest manufacturer and seller in Germany.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Germany Agriculture Tractor Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.10% (by Volume) during the forecast period 2021-2028. 2-Wheel-Drive segment accounted more than 85% from the overall tractor market. 50-100 HP segment accounted for the largest market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% (by Volume) during the forecast period.

Germany is the Europe's largest tractors market. The two biggest agricultural tractor markets in Europe - Germany and France, accounting for almost four agricultural tractors out of 10 registered in Europe. Agriculture tractors accounted for 93% of the overall German tractors market in 2021.

With approximately 80% share, tractors are the largest segment of agriculture equipment in Germany in terms of revenue. In addition, in terms of unit sales, Germany is the largest exporter of tractors across Europe. The number of tractors manufactured in Germany accounts for over two-thirds of the total number of tractors manufactured in Europe.

The German economy achieved excellent growth in 2021, and the growth rate is expected to sustain in 2023, supported by the rising employment rate and a monetary policy stance that will continue to support domestic demand. Consequently, 2022 is expected to witness a healthy increment of 4.5% in real GDP growth.

The Government of Germany's schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations are the major drivers that are contributing to the growth of the overall value chain in the German agricultural sector.

Germany spent $1.4 billion of its official development assistance (ODA) on agriculture in 2021, making it the prime Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Development Assistance Committee (DAC) donor to agriculture in real terms.

Agriculture was one of the strategic priorities of the former Development Minister of Germany, Gerd Muller, launched 'ONE WORLD - No Hunger', a special initiative on food and nutrition security as well as rural development in 2014, which will most likely be carried forward in this legislative period (2021?2025) under the new Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

KEY VENDORS

John Deere

CNH

AGCO

Kubota

TAFE

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

SDF

Action Construction Equipment (ACE)

Iseki

Deutz-Fahr

Mahindra & Mahindra

Yanmar

Escorts

