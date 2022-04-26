VSBLTY ADDS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY AUTHORITY & FORMER INTEL® VP JOE JENSEN TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

Philadelphia, PA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that retail technology and brand expert Joe Jenson has been named to the firm’s Advisory Board. Jensen is the former Vice President, Internet of Things (IoT) Group and General Manager of the Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education Group at Intel Corporation.

Jensen, who retired in January after a 37-year career at Intel®, devoted 10 years to leading the team responsible for helping third-party brands and retailers use Intel’s technology to improve their customers’ experience. After starting as a Product Engineer, he rose through the Intel ranks to lead many organizations in the embedded and digital home markets. During his career, he led large multinational teams, worked in both product management as well as strategic planning, built new businesses, and served as a General Manager with P&L responsibility.

One of the pioneers of the Store as a Medium (SaaM), he is prominent in the retail industry and serves on the board of directors of the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Jensen’s long involvement in advanced retail technology, as well as his vision of the future of retail and enhancing customer experiences, further strengthens the VSBLTY Advisory Board’s already extensive retail acumen and experience.

In announcing the Jensen appointment, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are delighted that Joe has accepted our invitation to join other retail leaders on our Advisory Board. He has long been a trusted resource and advisor to both brands and retailers who recognize the value of leveraging technology to advance the interests of the industry. Our Advisory Board has been mandated to be involved directly in special projects to drive engagement with retailers and strategic partners while continuing to lead the evolution of thought encompassing the Store as a Medium.” Hutton added, “We also plan to continue to expand and fortify the security leadership on our Board of Advisors as we have in the retail sector.”

Commenting on his VSBLTY appointment, Jensen said, “I started my focus on retail over 10 years ago with the belief that optimized content at point of wait and point of purchase would transform the consumer experience while also bringing new incremental value to brands and retailers. This belief matured into the Store as a Medium Channel with VSBLTY, and a key set of ecosystem co-travelers ideally positioned to lead this category. I am excited to help VSBLTY lead this industry transformation.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combined motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.