Nephros Unveils New Branding and Website





Rebrand reflects an integrated approach to water safety, with expanded focus on customer solutions and educational resources

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - - Nephros, Inc.(Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced the launch of a rebrand and new website. These changes reflect the company’s purpose, mission, vision, and values, and represent a strategic shift to offer an integrated approach to water safety. This enhanced positioning supports an expanded focus on filtration solutions, water testing technology, and the further development of comprehensive support services and educational resources for Nephros customers.

The rebrand is inclusive of new messaging, logo, collateral, and website. Collectively, these elements clearly articulate the Nephros story, demonstrating the defined purpose of improving the human relationship with water, and mission to provide leading, accessible technology and resources for advancing water quality.

As described on the new site, “Better water for life is the ultimate vision driving Nephros and the work that we do. We seek to improve the relationship between people and water, that mutual reliance between life and resource, which is so fundamental to each of us, and so deeply affected by availability and safety.”

“In 2021, we committed to building a scalable infrastructure, an endeavor that built upon the articulation of the Nephros brand. Our team delivered on this commitment and I am incredibly proud of the results,” said Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer of Nephros. “The rebrand enabled us to define our ‘why,’ a position now demonstrated by our new tagline: BECAUSE WATER MATTERS(SM), as well as our materials and digital platform. The results are a complete synthesis of our messaging, and our dedication to providing superior product solutions and customer experience.”

Mr. Astor continued, “Being a leader in the market means being an educator, and our new website enables us to be a resource for all things water safety. Our digital architecture now supports easy discovery of product solutions, and timely, relevant materials that demonstrate our seasoned expertise in the industry. As we continue to leverage these features, we will further establish Nephros’ thought leadership, and be of even greater service to our customers and distributors. This new infrastructure is built to support our future growth and overall mission.”

The Nephros commitment to offering solutions that support better water for life is further reflected by the new Nephros Wellspring initiative, which represents our values and investment in social and environmental responsibility. By leveraging employee engagement, Nephros executes community efforts that ensure equitable access to water safety education, awareness, and access to potable water sources, thereby expanding the impact of our corporate mission beyond the business model. Later this month, Nephros Wellspring will partner with EarthEcho International, a nonprofit dedicated to building a global youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet. EarthEcho will support Nephros employee volunteers as they host a community event that connects local middle school students with water monitoring activities and education.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Andy Astor, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy.astor@nephros.com