iSpecimen Unveils Enhanced iSpecimen Marketplace Platform to Help Scientists More Efficiently Find Desired Biospecimens for Research

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), a global, online marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare providers who have them, today unveiled its enhanced iSpecimen Marketplace® platform. The new software includes improved search and supplier data integration capabilities that have been designed to efficiently connect scientists with well-matched samples for their research, as well as help to increase supplier inventory utilization.

The platform’s redesigned, easy-to-use interface allows researchers to directly search for desired samples in iSpecimen’s provider network via a Google-like search bar. The technology utilizes researcher-specified broad or exact matching algorithms to find the precise human biospecimens that researchers need. Augmenting this updated search capability are facets that guide researchers to further refine their results. The search functionality now includes new data fields that can be accessed along with other features, such as multi-select and in-facet search, to enable a more powerful specimen matching capability.

The iSpecimen Marketplace also includes new features that enable specimen providers, including biobanks, to more effectively provide their specimens to researchers. Suppliers can now use the iSpecimen Marketplace technology to search their own inventory and easily find specimens that meet criteria for internal research requests. Additionally, new data integration capabilities, such as automated data harmonization and ingestion tools, allow healthcare providers’ inventories to be added quickly and maintained easily. Access to the iSpecimen Marketplace platform is free for participating suppliers and researchers alike upon signup.

Other new iSpecimen Marketplace features include expanded searchable data, such as smoking and alcohol history of the person from whom the sample was collected, and synonym support, which allows users to type common words into the search bar that will then automatically match to synonymous values stored in the iSpecimen Marketplace.

“For researchers around the world, obtaining quality specimens in a timely manner has never been an easy feat, and simplification starts with the search function,” said Dr. Christopher Ianelli, M.D., Ph.D., iSpecimen Founder and CEO. “Since the Company’s inception, demand for our iSpecimen Marketplace continues to grow. As such, we have worked vigorously to continue innovating our search function to streamline access to biospecimens, patients and data that are critical to advancing medical research and delivering results that align with precise banked specimen requirements. We look forward to continuing to make strategic, large-scale investments in the iSpecimen Marketplace that will optimize search results and assist researchers in need of specimens for critical research across the world. This is just the first in a series of developments that will help take biospecimen matchmaking and procurement to new heights.”

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

