Quipt Home Medical Announces National Insurance Contract with a Top 5 Largest Health Insurer in the United States

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“Quipt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is very pleased to announce the execution of a national insurance contract with a top five health insurer in the United States1.



Management Commentary

“The execution of this national insurance contract with the largest commercial payer in the United States is a major milestone for Quipt and serves as a further accelerant to our ambitious long term growth plans. The national contract is expected to be meaningful as we continue to expand into new states, broadening our operating footprint over a much wider geography. When we make an acquisition, we will be able to immediately leverage the national contract, which is extremely powerful in terms of capturing as many eligible patients as possible,” said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Quipt. “Moreover, we feel there's still a lot of opportunity for us to go after more national contracts, which would provide the opportunity to add additional payers, and we will continue to work with other large commercial payers to help them better understand our strong patient centric model and the benefits to patients and payors alike. The new national insurance contract, extremely favorable demographics, and our robust operating platform, put us in an industry leading position to provide high touch at home clinical respiratory services throughout the country.”

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

