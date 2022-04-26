Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Expansion of Mio-Guard Product Lines; Highlights Existing Technology Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global,” “SGMD” or the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), ‎an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announced today an expansion of product lines under its Mio-Guard® brand with its first premium grade electrode, which it plans to make available to customers in June 2022.



The Company also provided highlights of its existing technology portfolio it is using to expand its product line.

Mio-Guard Premium Grade Electrodes

With the recently announced (April 5, 2022) acquisition of its intellectual property portfolio, Salona Global introduces the Mio-Guard Premium Grade Electrode to the recovery science market. The electrode is a multiple layer gel electrode used for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation electrostimulation treatments. Manufactured in Salona Global’s FDA-approved facility, the premium grade electrode provides adhesion and comfort enabling it to be used multiple times without risk of injury. The product will be sold as four individual electrodes per pack with a carbon film layer for optimum distribution of electrical current and electrode pads that do not sacrifice performance or adhesion. Incorporating the latest in electrode manufacturing technology, Mio-Guard combines a proprietary bonding and moisture barrier providing greater comfort and relief and accelerating the healing process.

Leveraging the Existing Technology Portfolio for Product Expansion

The Simbex® Innovation Business Unit, located in Lebanon, New Hampshire, has a long and strong track record of innovating products with a patent protected competitive advantage in several markets. As a wholly-owned-subsidiary of Salona Global, Simbex is focused on developing novel and advanced products for the recovery science market that can be produced at Salona Global’s FDA-approved facility and marketed under brands owned by Salona Global, such as Mio-Guard.

The portfolio of products created include:

1. Riddell InSite Smart Football Helmet: https://simbex.com/work/riddell/

2. BionX Powerfoot Powered Ankle: https://simbex.com/work/bionx/

3. Hollywog Pain Relief Device: https://simbex.com/work/hollywog/

4. MedRythyms Sensor: https://simbex.com/work/medrhythms/

“This is the first product we’ve released as a fully integrated medical device company. Acquiring the IP and making the product available for sale in just a few months is a significant accomplishment for our newly listed and fast-growing company,” said Les Cross, Chairman and interim CEO of SGMD. “The Mio-Guard branded electrode is just the most recent component of an innovative suite of products we plan to distribute under our Mio-Guard brand. The most recent IP acquisitions are an important part of our multi-pronged growth plan. We plan to continue to increase revenues and capture top-to-bottom margins by acquiring or developing devices, producing them domestically, and then marketing and distributing them as branded products that make a meaningful and measurable impact on the customers we serve.”

The global medical electrode market size is projected to reach over USD $1.7B by 2028, according to a recent study by Brandessence Market Research.

