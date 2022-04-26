Insights on the Digital Lending Platform Global Market to 2027 - Specialized Applications of AI/ML Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Point of Service, Deployment Mode, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Lending Platform Market is estimated to be USD 16.23 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 55.53 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.89%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Digital Lending Platform Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Black Knight, Inc, Decimal Technologies, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Fiserv, Inc., Juris Technologies Sdn Bhd, Roostify, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Lending Platform Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Digital Lending Platform Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Lending Platform Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in The Money Lending Process

4.1.2 Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Lending Platform

4.1.3 The Surge in Multichannel Collection Service

4.1.4 Rise in The Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Dependance on Traditional Lending Methods

4.2.2 High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Specialized Applications of AI/ML

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services

4.3.3 The Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Digital Literacy in Underdeveloped Countries

4.4.2 Network Connectivity and Infrastructural Issues

4.4.3 Data Security and Privacy Concerns due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

4.4.4 Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Offerings

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Digital Lending Platforms

6.2.2 Point Solutions

6.2.2.1 Loan Servicing

6.2.2.2 Loan Organisation

6.2.2.3 Loan/Debt Collection

6.2.2.4 Limit and Collateral Management

6.2.2.5 P2P Lending Software

6.2.2.6 Others

6.3 Service

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Implementation

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance



7 Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Point of Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Design and Implementation

7.3 Training and Education

7.4 Risk Assessment

7.5 Consulting

7.6 Support and Maintenance



8 Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On premises



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Black Knight, Inc

10.2 Built Technologies, Inc.

10.3 CU Direct Corporation

10.4 Decimal Technologies

10.5 Docutech (First American Financial Corporation)

10.6 Ellie Mae, Inc. (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.)

10.7 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

10.8 Finantix (InvestCloud Private Banking)

10.9 Finastra (Misys International Limited)

10.10 Fiserv, Inc.

10.11 HiEnd Systems LLC

10.12 ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.

10.13 Intellect Design Arena Ltd

10.14 Juris Technologies Sdn Bhd

10.15 Mambu

10.16 Newgen Software Technologies Limited

10.17 Nucleus Software Exports Limited.

10.18 Pegasystems Inc.

10.19 Roostify, Inc US

10.20 Rupeepower ind

10.21 Sageworks (Abrigo)

10.22 Sigma Infosolutions Ltd

10.23 Symitar (Jack Henry & Associates, Inc)



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irxq03

