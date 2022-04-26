Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market to 2027 - Featuring Axon Digital Design, Grass Valley Canada and RGB Spectrum Among Others

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multi-viewer monitoring system market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growth of the global broadcasting industry and the rise in the adoption of multi-viewer monitoring systems in various industries. The growth of over-the-top (OTT) streaming will also drive the growth of the global multi-viewer monitoring system market. The rise in adoption of the OTT platforms is attributed to the ongoing commoditization of sporting and entertainment services globally.



The global multi-viewer monitoring system market is segmented based on components and applications. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software & services. Based on application, the market is segmented into live production, playout, and others.



Geographically, the global multi-viewer monitoring system market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.



Market Segmentation

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Research and Analysis by Component

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global multi-viewer monitoring system market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global multi-viewer monitoring system market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global multi-viewer monitoring system market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market by Component

4.1.1. Hardware

4.1.2. Software & Services

4.2. Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market by Application

4.2.1. Live Production

4.2.2. Playout

4.2.3. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Axon Digital Design B.V.

6.2. Cinegy LLC

6.3. Grass Valley Canada

6.4. Imagine Communications Corp

6.5. Lawo AG

6.6. Mividi, Inc

6.7. RGB Spectrum

6.8. Rohde & Schwarz, Inc.

6.9. Stirlitz Media sp. z o.o.

6.10. TAG V.S. LTD



