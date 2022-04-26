New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental CAD/CAM Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Components, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269989/?utm_source=GNW

The dental CAD/CAM market growth is attributed to the increasing oral diseases and geriatric population and rising adoption of chair-side CAD/CAM systems.



However, the high cost of CAD/CAM systems and lack of reimbursements hampers the dental CAD/CAM market growth.



Dental Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing or CAD-CAM is the automation technology that helps in tooth restoration.CAD/CAM complements previous technologies used for these dental solutions by increasing the speed of design and manufacture and increasing the suitability and simplicity of the invention, construction, and placement processes.



This technology has enabled restorations that would otherwise not have been feasible.Other goals are to reduce unit costs and make tooth repairs affordable.



The rise in the incidence of tooth loss, growth in the edentulous population, advantages of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental laboratory restorations, technological advances in dental CAD/CAM systems, growth in dental service organizations, and increasing demand for advanced dental solutions are expected to drive the dental CAD/CAM market growth.



Developments in digital dentistry resulted in a better patient experience; it also enhanced the productivity and profitability of the dental practice, a brief understanding of the use of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry and led to a notable advance in CAD/CAM dentistry.The global economy is expected to witness a boom in the dental CAD/CAM industry in the coming years.



Most dental CAD/CAM systems manufacturers are moving to an open architecture as the software can be used in cooperation with any milling unit.Technological advances in intraoral scanners and CAD offer numerous benefits ranging from safety to improved patient outcomes.



For instance, in February 2018, Nobel Biocare launched its newly expanded CAD/CAM product, the KaVo LS 3 desktop scanner, in partnership with KaVo. The increasing dental problems and technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market.



Based on product, the dental CAD/CAM market is further bifurcated into dental CAD/CAM materials and dental CAD/CAM systems.The dental CAD/CAM systems segment held a larger share of the market in 2021; it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into in-office systems and in-lab systems.The in-lab systems segment held a larger share of the dental CAD/CAM market in 2021; it is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on components, the dental CAD/CAM market is further bifurcated into hardware and software.The hardware segment held a larger share of the market in 2021; it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the dental CAD/CAM market is further segmented into dental prosthesis, dental implants, and others. The dental prosthesis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the dental CAD/CAM market is further segmented into dental clinics, dental laboratories, milling centers, and others. The dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Product Insights

Based on product, the global dental CAD/CAM market is bifurcated into dental CAD/CAM materials and dental CAD/CAM systems.In 2021, the dental CAD/CAM systems segment held a larger share of the market; it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



CAD/CAM systems were created for dental applications other than the fabrication of restorations.The use of high-strength construction materials, such as alumina- and zirconia-based ceramics for restoration cores and frameworks, which can only be shaped with CAD/CAM systems, has increased the demand for CAD/CAM-produced restorations.



All CAD/CAM systems have three functional components—data acquisition or scanning to collect and record data about the oral environment (tooth preparation, adjacent teeth, and occluding tooth geometry), CAD to design the restoration to match the practice that performed according to conventional dental requirements, and CAM to fabricate the restoration.



Type Insights

Based on type, the global dental CAD/CAM market is bifurcated into in-office systems and in-lab systems.In 2021, the in-lab systems segment held a larger share in the market; it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Dental CAD/CAM laboratory systems enable a laboratory to produce high-quality fabrications ranging from single crowns to long-span bridges.CAD/CAM laboratory systems include digital scanning, digital design software, and a production system, typically a dental mill or a dental 3D printer.



A CAD/CAM lab system can enable faster production of dental restorations and parts for implant cases, removable, and other products manufactured by the dental lab.



Components Insights

Based on components, the dental CAD/CAM market is bifurcated into hardware and software.The hardware segment is sub-segmented into dental printers, dental milling machines, scanners, and others.



As hardware became robust, technology allowed users to expand the range for using their machines. Technological advances have made full-surface posterior crowns possible, while a few initial adopters of the hardware have also ventured into treating anterior teeth.



Application Insights

Based on application, the global dental CAD/CAM market is segmented into dental prosthesis, dental implants, and others.In 2021, the dental prosthesis segment held the largest share of the market; it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Dental CAD/CAM systems manufacture prostheses using machines and computers, enabling the workflow of digital veneering and quality standardization of dental restorations using restorative materials. It is a very effective system for the production of crowns and fixed prostheses due to the speed given by the computerization of the work.



End User Insights

Based on end user, the global dental CAD/CAM market is segmented into dental clinics, dental laboratories, milling centers, and others.In 2021, the dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the dental laboratories segment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.Dental clinics focus on patient education to prevent disease and provide treatment options for the same procedures offered in general and (some) specialty practices.



A clinic houses all dental equipment and tools and is staffed by dentists, dental specialists, and dental hygienists. The dental clinics offer dental consultation, oral examinations, preventive, promotional, curative, and restorative dentistry services.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental CAD/CAM market are the National Center for Health Statistics, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

