Emerging Markets Report: The Lifeline

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured company is unlike any we’ve covered in recent memory. For starters, the Company is a NASDAQ listed issuer with a well-established business model and an independent board of directors. Many of the nascent stories we cover in the proverbial pages of The EMR would potentially benefit from aspiring to achieve this lofty standing.

This is a Company that already has closed seven-figure and high six figure deals with its global customer base. It also enjoyed 26% top line growth in 2021 with $7.6 million in revenue versus $6.0 million in previous year.

Yes, you read that right.

But what is most compelling about today’s feature is that it is literally a lifeline.

Give us a minute to explain. But first, a formal introduction:

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NasdaqCM: SYTA, SYTAW) is a developer and provider of cellular communications solutions designed specifically for global first responders, and enterprise customers based on a technology called Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC). Its 3 core product categories consist of in-vehicle devices, rugged handsets and cellular boosters. These 3 categories are 100% complementary with each other, selling to the same enterprise and first responder customers, while leveraging its carrier partners’ channels to reach its global customer base.

For those who haven’t heard of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), the technology is incredible. In the smallest of nutshells, PoC leverages 4G LTE cellular networks to provide instant one-to-one or one-to-many voice and video communications.

With its disruptive purpose-built devices, Siyata bridges the communications gap between first responders in the field, within cities or across the country, to enable their teams to provide life-saving care. It makes the impossible and imperative possible, saving lives and improving outcomes.

It is quite literally a lifeline, enabling essential communication to any enterprise that requires critical communications. While relatively small, the Company has expanded quickly and has customers in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. This isn’t a we’ve-got-a-great-idea-and-we-hope-it-works deal. PoC is a rapidly growing industry that is displacing a legacy radio technology in large markets domestically and internationally, solving a massive problem that needed resolving.

Over the days to come we will be covering this intriguing company in greater depth as they endeavor to execute their business plan and post news about any new successes.

In the interim, we recommend a review of the Siyata Mobile Investor Presentation.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by Siyata Mobile, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

