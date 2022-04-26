Tribun Health is Entering the Pharmaceutical and Drug Development Market to Meet the Challenges of Precision Medicine

PARIS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribun Health (Formerly Tribvn Healthcare) is pleased to announce the company's expansion into the pharmaceutical market with the appointment of Mr. Loic Dartois as Vice President Pharma. After graduating from ESIEE Management Paris in Biotechnologies, Loic started his career at Sanofi as a product manager, where he was able to demonstrate his skills in business development and knowledge of the medical field. Loic quickly became Business Development Director with several companies such as Optum, Quintiles, ICON and more recently PPD. Having just recently graduated from ESSEC, where he obtained his MBA with honors, Loic has more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, clinical development and real-world evidence industries. Tribun Health looks forward to leveraging Loic's experience and success to develop the important and expanding pharmaceutical market.

Tribun Health has a successful track record of providing solutions to the preclinical pharmaceutical and biotech market. In 2021, the company was a finalist in the iTech Awards organized by Sanofi. This was a great opportunity to work with Sanofi's team and develop an AI solution using histology data to predict the response of patients to targeted therapies. This project has been particularly relevant to demonstrate that histology data can improve clinical trial endpoints and be used to develop companion diagnostics.

With the rapid adoption of digital pathology coupled with the integration of AI into clinical practice, real-world data in histology is becoming far more accessible for drug discovery: "The progress in computational pathology allows a complete mapping and phenotyping of the tumor. AI has the power to extract relevant information from large amounts of real-world data and turn it into actionable insights that predict disease evolution and response to targeted therapies. This will contribute to new drug development, accelerating drug discovery, reducing risk on clinical trials' endpoints, and fostering the rise of companion diagnosis," says Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health.

Loic Dartois - VP, Pharma - joined the Tribun Health team in March and is developing its commercial offerings for the pharma industry: "Our pharmaceutical and CRO partners are looking for innovative solutions to optimize the drug development process and reduce the risk of clinical study failures while entering a personalized healthcare paradigm. Digital Pathology data combined with best-in-class AI models has the power to improve treatments' responses to a better-targeted population. Thanks to its growing footprint in Healthcare Institutions in Europe and North America, Tribun Health is best positioned to support the pharmaceutical industry in its precision medicine transformation using an industry-leading digital pathology platform and deploying a thought leadership AI team. I'm very pleased to join the Tribun Health experienced team and I'm looking forward to partnering with the pharma companies and making a positive impact in the cancer diagnostic and novel therapies development."

About Tribun Health: Tribun Health empowers confident decisions. The Paris-based, privately held company addresses a significant, fast-growing, and unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology department digitalization. Tribun Health is a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage/organization, web-based image management system (IMS), image analysis using AI-powered deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing with peer review and reporting. Tribun Health's award-winning core platform, CaloPix, is considered the industry leader winning the Best in Klas 2022 award for the most successful digital pathology provider in Europe. Tribun Health's extensive, decade-long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking for a seamless transition to a digital pathology platform.

