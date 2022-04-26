New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioplastics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269982/?utm_source=GNW

Bioplastics are obtained from renewable resources, and some bioplastics are biodegradable.



Based on type, the global bioplastics market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.The non-biodegradable segment led the market in 2020.



Also, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



The bioplastics market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SCAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the market.



The growth of various end-use industries in Asia Pacific is driving the growth of the bioplastics market.Furthermore, the building & construction industry strongly contributes to the market’s growth.



For instance, in India, the construction industry is the second largest industry after agriculture, accounting for ~11% of the country’s GDP.Moreover, according to The Asia-Pacific Research and Training Network on Trade (ARTNeT), Thailand is a major automobile exporting country, but Japanese FDI mainly drives the sector.



Along with this, the automobile sector in China is growing rapidly, which would have a positive impact on the bioplastics market in the coming years. Moreover, the automotive industry is focusing on setting up new manufacturing and assembly lines in various countries, such as Australia, to suppress the dependence on imported passenger vehicles from other Asian countries.





Many industries, such as the chemicals & materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw material and labor, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties under COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the bioplastics market.



The lockdown heavily impacted the supply and the production side of bioplastics, thus restraining the growth of the market.Due to the lockdown during the pandemic, the end-use industries reduced the demand for bioplastics.



For instance, according to KPMG International, more than ~80% of the world’s auto supply chain is connected to China.In January 2020, China’s car sales dropped by 18% which led to a negative impact on the automotive industry, leading to decrease in demand for bioplastics.



However, successful vaccination drives have further eased the current scenario, leading to a rise in business activities. The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for bioplastics is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Key manufacturers have started resuming their operations, thus restoring the production capacity of bioplastics. Such factors have had a positive impact on the bioplastics market.



Teijin Limited; Toray Industries, Inc.; Sabic; Basf SE; Total Corbion PLA; Braskem S.A.; Biome Bioplastics; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Novamont S.P.A.; and Natureworks LLC are among the leading players in the bioplastics market. These companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches, to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



