PowerFleet Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of SaaS-based data insight solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry code: 949768

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com

(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

PWFL@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860