5th Annual Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference (LMCC) Returns In Person to Hudson Yards, NYC

New York, NY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference (LMCC) today announced its Official Brand Showcase exhibitors and speaker lineup for LMCC 2022, scheduled for May 5 & 6 in Hudson Yards in New York City.

LMCC is the first B2B trade event of its kind connecting top mainstream retailers, global media, leading dispensaries, and investors to visionary CBD, Hemp, and Cannabis wellness and beauty brands over the course of two days with a full schedule of keynote talks, brand presentations, and business matchmaking.

Recently named one of Beauty Matter’s Top 2022 Global Beauty and Wellness Trade Events, LMCC reflects the rapid growth and maturation of a wellness category that has now entered everyday households across the U.S. and worldwide — as well as the proliferation of lifestyle brands in the space.

“At this very moment we’re experiencing a major inflection point for the category as mainstream retail and Cannabis retail begin to converge into a full-fledged, unified lifestyle retail phenomenon” said LMCC’s Executive Director, Jed Wexler.

The anchor of LMCC is the Official Brand Showcase, which will welcome up to 50 pre-selected brand exhibitors across the categories of clean beauty/skincare, food/beverage, everyday wellness, personal care/intimacy, consumer technology, and lifestyle accessory categories.

LMCC 2022 OFFICIAL BRAND SHOWCASE

024 | Alta Via Crèmerie | Aurora Elixirs | Barbari | BISA | Bliss Molecules | Blossom Organics x High Beauty | Botany Farms | CAASI | Conscious {by design} | Element Apothec | Equilibria | Far & Dotter | Fleur Marché | Forti Goods | Get Supr | Holi Brands | House of Puff | Hunny Bunny Collection | Huue | JustCBD | Lady A | Littlejohn New York | Mello Daily | Mind Naturals | mode | MXXN | Oeuvre | Plant-Based Mary Jane | Potent Kitchen | Prima | Pure Dharma | Rose | Session | Stardog | Tonino Lamborghini | Two Cranes | VERBÖDEN | Vessel | Xula

LMCC 2022 SPEAKER HIGHLIGHTS

Business Insider Live: New York and Cannabis —, We’re Ready For You

Two of the leading cannabis journalists in the space, Jeremy Berke and Yeji Jesse Lee of Business Insider, return for a real time roundtable with special guests from the policy, retail, legal, investment, accounting & agriculture sectors along with brand founders to discuss the future of New York’s multi-billion opportunity and what’s on the federal horizon — plus, what it all means for mainstream retail and consumer products. This high-energy format (think Anderson Cooper 360°) will feature one guest speaker per topic in lightning round-style interviews.

Beverage & Retail Brilliance: How Infused Drinks Are Shaking Up The Business

Since launching in 2019, Cann has become the bestselling THC-infused beverage brand in the world. Backed by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Rosario Dawson, and more — the company has transformed the mainstream beverage space and ushered in a new era of social drinking around wellness and advocacy. Co-founder and CEO Jake Bullock will headline this keynote on the heels of Cann’s recent $27m capital raise. He will be joined by Alexander Farnsworth, CEO of acclaimed luxury boutique Farnsworth Fine Cannabis, which has been featured in WWD and Architectural Digest for its commitment to design and retail innovation, Darnell Smith, CEO of emerging cannabis beverage brand MXXN, and Whitney Eckis, Founder of infused instant coffee sensation Get Supr. The discussion will be moderated by Alix Strauss, features contributor at The New York Times.

Dispensaries: Say Hello To The Future Of Lifestyle Retail

Featuring top dispensary leaders and retail innovators from Maine, Massachusetts, NYC, and New Jersey presented in partnership with Different Leaf magazine (founder and publisher Michael Kusek will moderate), these industry pioneers will break down their state-by-state expertise and experience to introduce you to the future of Cannabis lifestyle retail: Mark Barnett (founder, Higher Grounds), Thomas Winstanley (VP of marketing, Theory Wellness), Almaz Adeigbola (co-Founder, brwnbox), and Hillary Peckham (COO, Etain).

The Beauty of Identity Featuring Ulta Beauty

Launched in 2012 to help people discover Korean skincare, beauty trends, and cosmetics, Soko Glam has grown into the go-to online destination for all things K-Beauty. Co-founder Charlotte Cho will headline a panel with Susun Chung, co-founder and CEO of Two Cranes and Muffy Clince, director of emerging brands at Ulta Beauty for a deep dive into diversity, equity, and inclusion moderated by Women’s Health beauty director Brian Underwood.

LMCC is honored to welcome the following additional speakers to the stage for its full schedule of panels: Mitch Baruchowitz (Merida Capital Holdings), Anthony Saniger (Standard Dose) Nicole Brown (Open Book Extracts), James Choe (Flora Growth & Vessel), Christopher Gavigan (Prima), Leigha Gray (The Vitamin Shoppe), Ashley Lewis (Fleur Marché), Claire McCormack (Beauty Independent), Coco Meers (Equilibria), Jessica Richards (Shen Beauty), Chala Tshitundu (Bon Appétit), Verena von Pfetten (Gossamer)

LMCC 2022 PARTNERSHIPS

LMCC is also proud to present the following partnerships as part of its 2022 programming:

Loree Lash-Valencia (VP, Attest ) will share real-time consumer research results from a survey conducted in partnership with Prima

(VP, ) will share real-time consumer research results from a survey conducted in partnership with Prima Luis Merchan (CEO, Flora Growth ) will kickoff as a headline speaker on LMCC’s programming on Day 1 and present a portfolio of the company’s showcasing lifestyle brands.

(CEO, ) will kickoff as a headline speaker on LMCC’s programming on Day 1 and present a portfolio of the company’s showcasing lifestyle brands. Nicole Brown (Chief Innovation Officer, Open Book Extracts ) will join the flagship Food & Beverage talk hosted by Bon Appétit and featuring Christipher Gavigan (Founder and Co-CEO, Prima ).

(Chief Innovation Officer, ) will join the flagship Food & Beverage talk hosted by and featuring (Founder and Co-CEO, ). Mitch Baruchowitz (managing partner, Merida Capital Holdings ) will present his always edge-of-your-seat perspectives on New York’s projected $7B market and beyond; His firm has invested in over 60 companies and manages approximately $500 million across its funds, manages co-investments, and a SPAC.

(managing partner, ) will present his always edge-of-your-seat perspectives on New York’s projected $7B market and beyond; His firm has invested in over 60 companies and manages approximately $500 million across its funds, manages co-investments, and a SPAC. Harris Bricken Law will host an “Ask Me Anything” session with Simon Malinowski (Managing Attorney, NY) on CBD & THC Compliance

will host an “Ask Me Anything” session with (Managing Attorney, NY) on CBD & THC Compliance Gary Allen (CEO, New Frontier Data) will kick-off Day 2 by headlining LMCC’s “What's Next: 2022 Edition” talk — the company is also debuting its new on-site Data Hub at LMCC.

For the most up-to-date LMCC 2022 Official Brand Showcase exhibitors and speakers, visit luxurymeetscannabis.com.

To Register:

Admission is complimentary for qualified retail buyers and their teams. Two-day, all-access passes to LMCC 2022 are $695.

Show Address:

​​Location05

450 West 31st Street (10th Avenue) - 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10001

Show hours:

Thursday, May 5, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6,: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sponsors:

LMCC 2022 is proud to partner with Attest, Flora Growth, New Frontier Data, and Open Book Extracts.

LMCC COVID-19 Protocols:

LMCC will require proof of vaccination OR proof of negative PCR test within 72 hours, OR proof of negative lateral flow/rapid test within 24 hours. All attendees must be 100% symptom-free with mask use kindly requested — all to support a thoughtful, conscientious in-person return as part of the “LMCC Community Etiquette Commitment.” Additional protocols include a venue-wide air filtration system and a low-touch check-in experience. LMCC complies with all New York City health and safety regulations. LMCC Badge or Pass required for entry. Not open to the public.

About LMCC:

Founded in 2018, LMCC Ventures LLC is the parent company of the annual Luxury Meets Cannabis* Conference (LMCC) in New York City. LMCC is the premier B2B event connecting crossover retailers, global media, high-net investors, leading dispensaries, and CPG executives to visionary CBD, Hemp and Cannabis-related premium brands — with a keen focus on Health, Beauty, & Wellness. Past participants include retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom, Credo Beauty, and Bloomingdales; media including The New York Times, Glossy, Travel & Leisure, O, The Oprah Magazine, and Robb Report; and speakers from Mitch Baruchowitz (Merida Capital Holdings) and Cindy Capobianco (Lord Jones) to Bobbi Brown and Frederic Fekkai.

For more information on LMCC 2022, visit luxurymeetscannabis.com.

Find LMCC socially on LinkedIn and Instagram.

*“Cannabis” in name only. Illegal products are NOT allowed or sold on-site. Local laws strictly apply.

