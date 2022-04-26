Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com® Release Spring 2022 Emerging Housing Markets Index Report

NEW YORK and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com® today released the WSJ/Realtor.com® Spring 2022​ Emerging Housing Markets Index​, which revealed Rapid City, S.D., is now the No.1 emerging market in America. The index ​analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.



The Spring 2022 index report marks the one-year anniversary of the WSJ/Realtor.com® Emerging Housing Markets Index. The 2021 inaugural spring , summer , fall and 2022 winter reports captured sweeping real estate market trends amid an uneasy economy, decreasing unemployment numbers and return-to-office efforts, more Americans traveling and a highly competitive market with homebuyers returning to larger cities.

The spring 2022 index highlights housing markets which display solid employment fundamentals, attractive amenities and lifestyle options, access to the outdoors and desirable housing. Underlining the health of local job markets, 14 out of the top 20 metros had unemployment rates below the national 3.6% rate in the first quarter of 2022.

The Top-20 Emerging Housing Markets for Spring 2022 are:

Key Trends Among the Spring 2022 Top 20 Emerging Housing Markets

Strong Local Economies Shine

The spring index highlights strong local economies with a mix of private industries, health care, higher education and the presence of government facilities and institutions. These factors result in a growing real estate market aimed at attracting and retaining entrepreneurs, professionals and families. Many of the top emerging markets have a noticeable share of small businesses complementing a thriving ecosystem of regional, national and international companies.

Mid-sized Cities Continue to Lead

Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., San Jose-Sunnyvale, Calif., and Raleigh, N.C., rose in the rankings, with each recording over one million inhabitants, due in large part to geographic concentrations in business, jobs, and talent. However, mid-sized metros remain a driving presence, with the average population size in the index’s top 20 markets at about 600,000. In addition, 9 out of the 20 cities at the top have populations below the 250,000 threshold, including this quarter’s leading metro, Rapid City, S.D.

Outdoor and Vacation Gateways Reflect Lifestyle Shifts

Over half of the top emerging markets are cities in the Sun Belt, and benefit from sunny days and warmer weather throughout the year. Vacation destinations like Santa Cruz, Calif., and Sarasota, Naples and Tampa, Fla., appear in the top 20. Similarly, Rapid City, S.D., Boulder, Colo., and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, have become desirable destinations for Americans moving into retirement, as well as young professionals and families looking for a more balanced lifestyle - contributing to a substantial demographic shift in many of the top markets.

In-Demand Housing and Relative Affordability Keep Top Markets Moving Fast

Despite prices reaching new record highs over the past year, eight of the top emerging markets have median list prices below the $405,000 national average, including this quarter’s top-ranked Rapid City, S.D. While the average price for the cities in the top 20 list is above the national median, most of that is due to a handful of expensive markets, like San Jose, Santa Cruz, and Santa Rosa, Calif., along with Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Naples, Fla. Relative affordability is the defining feature of many leading metros, such as Topeka, Kan., Elkhart and Fort Wayne, Ind., Yuma, Ariz., and Columbia, Mo., which deliver median prices below $320,000.

City Spotlight: Rapid City, S.D.

The second largest city in South Dakota by population, Rapid City’s metro area has been growing steadily over the past century, reaching a population of almost 75,000 based on the 2020 Census. The metro area’s economy is dependent on the health care sector, education, and the presence of federal government installations in addition to tourism due to its proximity to outdoor attractions.

Who’s In – Who’s Out?

The spring index saw 11 repeat markets, including the top market this spring; Rapid City, S.D., previously ranked at 17. The remaining nine markets from the winter’s top 20 fell out of the spring’s top tier but not out of the top 100. The sharpest drops were made by markets in the South and the West, with Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii, and Waco, Texas, dropping from No. 3 to No. 94 and No.16 to No. 87, respectively.

Methodology

The ranking evaluates the 300 most populous core-based statistical areas, as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau, and defined by March 2020 delineation standards for eight indicators across two broad categories: real estate market (50%) and economic health & quality of life (50%). Each market is ranked on a scale of 0 to 100 according to the category indicators, and the overall index is based on the weighted sum of these rankings. The real estate market category indicators are: real estate demand (16.6%), based on average Realtor.com® unique viewers per property; real estate supply (16.6%), based on median days on market for real estate listings, median listing price trend (16.6%). The economic and quality of life category indicators are: unemployment (6.25%); wages (6.251%); regional price parities (6.25%); the share of foreign born (6.25%); small businesses (6.25%); amenities (6.25%), measured as per capita “everyday splurge” stores in an area; commute (6.25%); and estimated effective real estate taxes (6.25%).

Note: The Spring 2022 index shifted from using a monthly measure of housing supply to a quarterly metric in order to better capture activity across the entire three-month period.

