Talis Biomedical to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation ("TLIS"), a company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today announced that it will report first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 833-715-1329 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 430-775-1933 for international callers, using conference ID 8872347. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the News & Events page of the investor section of Talis Biomedical’s website at www.talis.bio.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis is dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care. The company plans to develop and commercialize innovative products on its sample-to-answer Talis OneTM system to enable accurate, low cost, and rapid molecular testing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use of the Talis One COVID-19 Test System in a variety of healthcare settings. For more information, visit talisbio.com.

Contact

Media & Investors

Emily Faucette

ir@talisbio.com

415-595-9407