American Pacific Mining Announces the Commencement of a CSAMT Geophysical Survey at its Gooseberry Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has initiated a Controlled-source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (“CSAMT”) geophysical survey to determine priority targets ahead of a 2022 drill program at the Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada.



CSAMT is a geophysical method used to determine subsurface resistivity between different rock types. At Gooseberry, the Company is expecting the survey to help “map” the subsurface mineralized epithermal quartz veins. Past CSAMT surveys have demonstrated that mineralized quartz veins typically have a higher resistivity signature as opposed to the country rock which at Gooseberry is volcanic andesite. The objective of the geophysical survey, which will cover the entire 708-acre Gooseberry Property (see Figure 1), is to identify zones rich in silicification or quartz veining — the primary ore-host at the project — with the objective of identifying new priority targets for the Company’s planned 2022 Phase II drill program. This is the first survey of its kind on the Gooseberry Property.

American Pacific has commissioned Zonge Engineering, an industry-leader in geophysical techniques, to conduct the survey and Wright Geophysics, a respected Nevada-based exploration company, to deliver the final cross sections, interpretations and reports. American Pacific expects the survey to be completed within three weeks.

“Geophysical data collected from this CSAMT survey, combined with ongoing geochemical data from soil sampling survey already underway at the project, will provide us detailed information from which we will determine priority drill targets for a robust drill program planned for later this year,” stated President Eric Saderholm. “In addition to the newly discovered parallel vein proximal to the historic Gooseberry vein, this combination of CSAMT and geochemistry will help define targets located to the west and south of the known vein occurrences.”

Figure 1 - Gooseberry Planned CSAMT Lines Plan Map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/594e8d03-6738-4554-b046-c2ecaba65dd3

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining competed. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

“Warwick Smith”

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations Contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.,

604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

Media Relations Contact:

Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.,

416.489.0092 / media@primorisgroup.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.