Uptime.com Shares Data on Most Significant Internet Outages of Q1 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data compiled by ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc., revealed system outages and website downtime increased by 9% in just the first week of 2022.

This increase, according to Uptime.com — a top-rated website performance monitoring software provider — can be attributed to a rapid increase in traffic and reliance on tech infrastructures. This results in connectivity, server, and other technical issues that are alternately unforeseen and unavoidable.

While it's still relatively early in 2022, Q1 has still seen significant downtime events from a variety of major websites, applications, and services across a multitude of B2B and B2C industries. Uptime.com compiled a list of some of the most notable outage incidents recorded so far this year.

Southwest Airlines Downtime Date: April 2-3, 2022 Downtime Duration: 2 hours, with effects lasting into the weekend. Downtime Impact: 10,000-plus flights canceled and delayed over a busy spring break weekend.

Spotify Downtime Date: March 8, 2022 Downtime Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes. Downtime Impact: Users were unable to log into their Spotify accounts to stream their favorite music and podcasts.

Coinbase Downtime Date: Feb. 13, 2022 Downtime Duration: 4 hours. Downtime Impact: Sudden surge in traffic driven by a notable SuperBowl commercial took down Coinbase's application.

Discord Downtime Date: Jan. 26, 2022 Downtime Duration: 3 hours and 48 minutes. Downtime Impact: An API outage impacted Discord's connectivity and messaging within the platform.

Slack Downtime Date: Feb. 22, 2022 Downtime Outage Duration: 3 hours and 14 minutes. Downtime Impact: Millions of customers who rely on Slack were unable to use the application to communicate and collaborate.



"There's no bigger disruption to customer experience, business operations, and revenue than downtime outages and, unfortunately, no website or application is immune," said Yoni Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer of Uptime.com. "This underscores the importance of having reliable monitoring in place businesses can trust to accurately and immediately alert them when downtime unexpectedly strikes."

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure.

We've been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with our 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.

