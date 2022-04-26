Franklin Electric Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter 2022 Highlights



Record sales of $451.5 million, compared to first quarter 2021 sales of $333.0 million, an increase of 36%

Strong organic sales growth in all three Segments; Fueling Systems 29%, Water Systems 27%, and Distribution 26%

Operating income was a record at $39.9 million, compared to first quarter operating income in 2021 of $33.8 million, an increase of 18%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.63, a new record for any first quarter

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2022.

First quarter 2022 sales were $451.5 million, compared to first quarter 2021 sales of $333.0 million. First quarter 2022 operating income was $39.9 million, compared to first quarter operating income in 2021 of $33.8 million.

First quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.63, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the first quarter 2021 of $0.59.

“Overall, the first quarter was a strong start to the year as we delivered another record first quarter for revenue, operating income and earnings per share. We maintained our momentum with continued strong demand across all our businesses. Our Distribution business posted year-over-year sales growth of 41 percent while our Water Systems and Fueling Systems businesses delivered sales growth of 38 and 28 percent, respectively with all business units benefitting from strong price and volume performance to drive profitable growth,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“We achieved record top line results on strong year-over-year organic and acquisition growth, while supply chain and inflationary challenges persisted during the first quarter constraining our margins, and our open order balance increased during the first quarter which is indicative of the current demand environment. Our team remains focused on managing these impacts while meeting our customers’ needs, and we will remain agile in response to the evolving landscape,” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new record for any first quarter, were $272.6 million in the first quarter 2022, an increase of $75.0 million or 38 percent versus the first quarter 2021. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 27 percent compared to the first quarter 2021. Sales of groundwater pumping, surface pumping and dewatering equipment increased due to strong end market demand. Water Systems operating income in the first quarter was $33.2 million driven by higher sales. First quarter 2021 Water Systems operating income was $31.3 million.

Distribution sales, a new record for any first quarter, were $134.9 million in the first quarter 2022. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 26 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand primarily in the U.S. groundwater market due to strong price realization in addition to growth from acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income was $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter 2021 operating income of $2.0 million.

Fueling Systems sales, a new record for any first quarter, were $72.5 million in the first quarter 2022, an increase of $15.7 million or 28 percent versus the first quarter 2021. Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by about 33 percent compared to the first quarter 2021. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues increased by about 2 percent, as sales increases of 4 percent in the rest of the world outside of China were offset by lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income in the first quarter was $17.7 million, compared to $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion and full year 2022 earnings per share before restructuring expenses to be in the range from $3.50 to $3.75.

Forward Looking Statements

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) First Quarter Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 451,470 $ 333,046 Cost of sales 306,136 217,500 Gross profit 145,334 115,546 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 104,673 81,603 Restructuring expense 720 152 Operating income 39,941 33,791 Interest expense (1,494 ) (1,090 ) Other income/(expense), net (378 ) (100 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) (585 ) (57 ) Income before income taxes 37,484 32,544 Income tax (benefit)/expense 7,365 4,381 Net income $ 30,119 $ 28,163 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (354 ) (283 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 29,765 $ 27,880 Income per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.59





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31 December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 38,581 $ 40,536 Receivables (net) 229,736 196,173 Inventories 527,867 449,975 Other current assets 37,401 37,963 Total current assets 833,585 724,647 Property, plant, and equipment, net 214,190 210,654 Right-of-Use Asset, net 46,458 48,379 Goodwill and other assets 588,956 591,485 Total assets $ 1,683,189 $ 1,575,165 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 190,488 $ 164,758 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,066 117,955 Current lease liability 15,188 15,320 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 194,846 97,981 Total current liabilities 491,588 396,014 Long-term debt 89,933 90,535 Long-term lease liability 31,140 32,937 Income taxes payable non-current 11,610 11,610 Deferred income taxes 29,828 28,162 Employee benefit plans 39,926 40,696 Other long-term liabilities 24,999 26,568 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 106 (19) Total equity 964,059 948,662 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,683,189 $ 1,575,165





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,119 $ 28,163 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,078 9,574 Non-cash lease expense 4,181 3,068 Share-based compensation 3,985 4,190 Other 2,473 359 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (34,119) (24,196) Inventory (74,690) (14,327) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,753) (298) Operating leases (4,181) (3,068) Other 1,596 1,917 Net cash flows from operating activities (61,311) 5,382 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (9,456) (6,744) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment - - Acquisitions and investments 553 70 Other investing activities - 3 Net cash flows from investing activities (8,903) (6,671) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 96,851 (457) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 343 5,083 Purchases of common stock (19,319) (4,849) Dividends paid (9,130) (8,143) Net cash flows from financing activities 68,745 (8,366) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (486) (2,801) Net change in cash and equivalents (1,955) (12,456) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 40,536 130,787 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 38,581 $ 118,331

Key Performance Indicators : Earnings Per Share Calculations

For the First Quarter Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2022 2021 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 29.8 $ 27.9 7 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.1 ) $ (0.2 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 29.7 $ 27.7 7 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.7 $ 0.2 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.6 $ 0.1 Earnings before Restructuring $ 30.3 $ 27.8 9 % For the First Quarter Earnings Per Share 2022 2021 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 47.1 46.9 0 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.63 $ 0.59 7 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ 0.01 $ - Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.64 $ 0.59 8 %

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q1 2021 $ 101.3 $ 31.7 $ 44.4 $ 20.2 $ 197.6 $ 56.8 $ 95.7 $ (17.1 ) $ 333.0 Q1 2022 $ 163.2 $ 37.9 $ 51.0 $ 20.5 $ 272.6 $ 72.5 $ 134.9 $ (28.5 ) $ 451.5 Change $ 61.9 $ 6.2 $ 6.6 $ 0.3 $ 75.0 $ 15.7 $ 39.2 $ (11.4 ) $ 118.5 % Change 61 % 20 % 15 % 1 % 38 % 28 % 41 % 36 % Foreign currency translation $ 0.0 $ (0.2 ) $ (11.6 ) $ (0.6 ) ($ (12.4 ) $ (0.7 ) $ 0.0 % Change 0 % -1 % -26 % -3 % -6 % -1 % 0 % Acquisitions $ 32.1 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 1.8 $ 33.9 $ 0.0 $ 14.3 Volume/Price $ 29.8 $ 6.4 $ 18.2 $ (0.9 ) $ 53.5 $ 16.4 $ 24.9 % Change 29 % 20 % 41 % -4 % 27 % 29 % 26 %

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary