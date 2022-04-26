CalChip Connect and Federated Wireless unite to deliver plug-and-play decentralized 5G networks for consumers and small enterprises

CalChip Connect and Federated wireless enter strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end solutions and services to power plug-and-play decentralized 5G networks



Partnership combines CBRS shared spectrum, decentralized wireless services and hardware provided by FreedomFi certified vendors with nation’s largest IoT distribution model to deliver complete decentralized 5G wireless solutions for consumers and small enterprises

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CalChip, the nation’s leading IoT distributor and Federated Wireless, the private wireless and shared spectrum services leader, announced they are bringing to market an industry-first decentralized 5G network solution. The strategic collaboration provides an end-to-end service for consumers and small enterprises to rapidly implement a plug-and-play decentralized 5G network solution that can be setup in as little as 20 minutes.

The partnership focuses on leveraging the world’s first decentralized 5G network offering to deliver opportunities for consumers and small enterprises to deploy and monetize their own 5G wireless networks. The solution gives customers the ability to connect various end-devices including tablets and phones to their own dedicated wireless connectivity with a pathway to an even broader set of smart home devices.

“This partnership is about combining the potential of 5G with thousands of private wireless entrepreneurs and making it easy, cost-effective and accessible for as many people to connect as possible,” said TJ Rancour, President and Co-Founder of CalChip Connect. “FreedomFi, CalChip Connect and Federated Wireless are creating a new model that enables a next generation wireless network powered by the people.”

The private, decentralized model gives customers direct ownership of the network, allowing consumers to mine cryptocurrency based on network deployment, with the added ability to generate revenue and recoup capital costs by building and sharing their own decentralized 5G network.

“The technology exists for every home in the country to own and operate a personal private CBRS wireless network that can power their devices,” said Boris Renski, Co-founder and CEO at FreedomFi. “FreedomFi has the plug-and-play, out-of-the-box solutions, CalChip has the online store to buy it and Federated Wireless has the spectrum and services to make it truly decentralized.”

The end-to-end solutions can be built using FreedomFi certified hardware and CBRS small cells that consumers can setup in their home or business in as little as 20 minutes, and connect cloud-managed shared spectrum from Federated Wireless with additional services to design, optimize and support the network. The entire end-to-end solution is easily purchased and delivered through CalChip Connect’s user-friendly online store, built specifically to give consumer and small enterprise customers simple access to complex enterprise-grade technologies.

“Innovation and democratization of spectrum are at the core of our business,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO at Federated Wireless. “CalChip and FreedomFi are extending this same philosophy to an even broader set of consumers and industry change agents. We are happy to support their efforts in CBRS, spectrum sharing and this next generation of wireless network innovation.”

About CalChip Connect

CalChip Connect (CCC) is the nation's leading IoT distributor. Combining extensive supply chain experience with an intimate understanding of the market for connected devices, our passionate team offers access to the highest performing devices in the market today, available through a modern eCommerce shopping experience. More than just an eCommerce store, CCC helps IoT Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) achieve scalable distribution, by providing global warehousing, high-tech sourcing, supply chain management consulting, and upstream component sourcing. The Internet of Things needs a good hardware partner.

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 50 solution and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and other verticals, with use cases ranging from Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com .

