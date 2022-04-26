Instawork Staffs Ballparks Across the Country as Fans Return for 'America's Favorite Pastime'

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today its staffing presence in professional baseball stadiums across the country.

As more than half a million fans attended opening day games across the country, Instawork Pros were helping stadiums ensure excited baseball fans had a smooth customer experience. The most common roles picked by Instawork Pros include concessions, retail, warehouse, and custodial.

"Hourly workers frequently share how much they enjoy the unique opportunities they experience through Instawork, as concert venues, sporting events, and some of the entertainment industry's biggest nights are frequently the most sought-after shifts on the platform," said Marc Caplan, Instawork's Vice President of Hospitality Partnerships. "The ability to apply your skills and experience in a setting you find interesting and engaging is incredibly important for long-term career fulfillment. It's important for workers to have the ability to work in a way that aligns with their needs and interests."

Local hourly workers interested in signing up for shifts at their favorite ballpark can download the app by visiting www.instawork.com or by visiting their favorite app store.

Instawork Pros can create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours. Pros are also able to build their own work schedule, view total earnings before the shift, and have the opportunity to get paid instantly through Instapay.

Cities where Pros can use Instawork to select shifts at local stadiums include:

Atlanta, GA

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Denver, CO

Kansas City, MO

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

New York, NY

Oakland, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

San Diego, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Toronto, CA

Washington, DC

To further support baseball stadiums and other sporting venues, Instawork is also announcing the addition of Jonathan Mariner to its advisory board. Mariner's expertise working at the highest levels in the professional sports industry will ensure Instawork delivers the best experience to our Partners across the country. Mariner is the former Chief Financial Officer for Major League Baseball and spent more than 14 years with the organization.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured by CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

