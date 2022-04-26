Amdocs Selected by Vodafone to Further Harmonize, Automate and Modernize its Inventory Systems Across Europe

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today that it has been selected by Vodafone to further harmonize and modernize its inventory portfolio in Germany, Romania, Czech Republic and Albania, for its mobile, fixed and cable offerings. This is the first time Amdocs has signed an agreement with Vodafone Albania.

Advanced inventory capabilities will provide Vodafone a powerful data foundation as it continues to automate its network and service operations for a network spanning multiple countries and new network technologies such as 5G. Seventy percent of Vodafone’s core European network is already on its own on-premise cloud with plans to increase that to 100% by 2025 according to Vodafone.

By aligning data models as well as technical and business processes across markets, the project will ensure Vodafone’s software-driven network meets future customer demand. Benefits to Vodafone include increased data quality, planning process efficiency, reduced fallout rate in fulfillment and assurance processes.

The further modernization of its inventory portfolio for the initial group of operating companies will provide a next-generation inventory and operations support system (OSS) blueprint. This will enable Vodafone to rollout this initiative to additional territories where appropriate in an agile manner.

Vodafone Group said: “Providing excellent customer service is central to Vodafone’s business, and we look to provide a consistent customer experience across our different regions. As we extend our advanced gigabit networks, we are further harmonizing our inventory systems in multiple territories, as well as modernizing and improving efficiency, with the support of Amdocs, our strategic partner in this initiative.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: “Service providers worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their businesses. Vodafone is a world leader in our industry, and we are proud to have been chosen to support its vision for the cross-regional harmonization of its inventory systems, and we look forward to continue working closely together.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022.

