SYNLawn® Southern Ontario Celebrates Over Ten Years in Business

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn Southern Ontario recently celebrated 10 years in business. SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, servicing three different regions in Canada. SYNLawn Southern Ontario caters to Toronto and its surrounding neighborhoods.

"Over the past decade, we have had the privilege of installing hundreds of projects in the Southern Ontario region," said John Larsen, owner of SYNLawn Southern Ontario. "We are looking forward to continuing servicing the area with premium, eco-friendly synthetic grass for years to come."

The many achievements of SYNLawn Southern Ontario include installations in recreation, residential, commercial, and golf projects. Some notable installations include a nine-hole golf course benefitting the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, the Grand Magazine headquarters putting green, and an upcoming project for the Peel School District.

SYNLawn Southern Ontario has completed numerous installations over the course of the last decade. To learn more, you can call 905-272-9683, see the showroom at 3211 Lenworth Drive, Mississauga, ON L4X 2G6, or visit https://www.synlawn.ca/.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - AstroTurf ®, Rekortan ®, APT ® and Laykold ® - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

