Endurance Warranty Services, LLC Chooses RealityBLU as Its Augmented Reality (AR) Partner for Direct Mail

BELOIT, Wis., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance Warranty Services (Chicago, IL), which offers high-quality extended auto protection plans, has chosen RealityBLU as its augmented reality (AR) partner for its direct mail program.

RealityBLU's WorldViewAR platform allows Endurance Warranty Services to place People, Places, and Things in the metaverse. Thanks to the platform's intuitive customer interface, even nontechnical users can create memorable AR scenes that engage the company's direct mail and digital audiences.

"We're a high-volume mailer, so we started looking at ways to meet the requirements of the USPS Emerging and Advanced Technologies program, which offers postal discounts for utilizing enhanced direct mail technologies," explains Christina Parente, vice president of Endurance Warranty Services. "There are a variety of technologies that would qualify us for the discounts, but after considering all of the options, augmented reality seemed like the best balance of cost and implementation."

Christina learned about RealityBLU and its WorldViewAR augmented reality creation platform from a colleague, who recommended WorldViewAR for its ease of use. Indeed, with the speed and professionalism of the RealityBLU team, Endurance Warranty Services was able to get its first AR-enabled campaign up and running quickly.

The campaign allows recipients to place a TV screen playing a promotional video in their real-world environments. This promotion allows Endurance Warranty Services to obtain a 2% discount on its postage.

"We are truly thrilled to have Endurance Warranty Services join our RealityBLU team as a user of our WorldViewAR platform," says MJ Anderson, chief experience officer for RealityBLU. "Auto protection coverage is a crowded and highly competitive marketplace, and we're excited to see how augmented reality helps them communicate their value proposition in a way that sets them apart from their competitors and lets them save money on postage at the same time."

ABOUT REALITYBLU

RealityBLU's WebAR platform, WorldViewAR, enables non-technical marketers and designers to create and publish augmented reality (AR) scenes that put People, Places, and Things into the Metaverse. Powered by 8th Wall technology, WorldViewAR eliminates the technical barriers to implementing and measuring AR scenes by providing marketers with an intuitive interface and workflow that allow them to attract and delight more customers.

Image 1: Endurance Warranty Video Playing on WorldViewAR 3D Object Screen





Scan this QR Code to watch the augmented reality experience Endurance Warranty used to obtain its postal discount —and watch a television screen playing the company's promotional video appear as a WorldViewAR 3D Object right in front of you.









