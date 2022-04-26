Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

| Source: Independent Bank Corporation Independent Bank Corporation

Grand Rapids, Michigan, UNITED STATES

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2022 net income of $18.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, versus net income of $22.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The decrease in 2022 first quarter earnings as compared to 2021 primarily reflects a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense that were partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the provision for credit losses.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am pleased with the first quarter 2022 performance by our team generating strong core results with good growth in net interest income, stabilization of our net interest margin and net growth in each category of loans and total deposits. During the first quarter inflation was reported at near 40 year highs and we witnessed a very dramatic increase in rates on the middle and long end of the yield curve with the expectation now for multiple Fed hikes through 2022 and into 2023. This increase in rates slowed our mortgage origination volume and decreased net gains on mortgage loan sales, but also increased the value of our capitalized mortgage servicing rights. On the asset quality front, we had very low net charge-offs in the first quarter, as well as commercial watch credits at 2.44% of the portfolio, and a very low level of past due loans. While there exists much uncertainty, we are excited about the momentum we have in our markets and look forward to continuing these growth trends for the remainder of 2022.”

First quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.54% and 19.38%, respectively;
  • An increase in net interest income of 9.0% over the first quarter of 2021;
  • Loan net growth of $99.0 million (or 13.8% annualized);
  • Deposit net growth of $88.4 million (or 8.7% annualized);
  • Continued strong asset quality metrics as evidenced by low loan charge-offs during the quarter as well as a low level of non-performing loans and non-performing assets; and
  • The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 15, 2022.

Significant items impacting comparable quarterly 2022 and 2021 results include the following:

  • Service charges on deposits was $3.0 million and $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Net gains (losses) on sale of securities was $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net gains on mortgage loans was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • A change in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Change”) of a positive $8.5 million ($0.31 per diluted share, after taxes) as compared to a positive MSR change of $4.6 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after taxes) for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was a credit of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Compensation and employee benefits was $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $18.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $33.0 million during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.0% from the year-ago period, and down $1.3 million, or 3.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.00% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.05% in the year-ago period, and 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.49 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.05 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.43 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In addition, commercial loan balances, interest income and yields have been impacted by Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending activity. Interest income on PPP loans was $0.6 million and $2.6 million for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. PPP loan balances were less than $6.0 million at the end of the first quarter 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $26.4 million in the respective comparable year ago period. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net), service charges on deposit accounts and net gains(losses) on the sale of securities.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, were approximately $0.8 million and $12.8 million, respectively. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans in 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage loan sales volume, a decrease in profit margins on mortgage loan sales as well as a decrease in the fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a gain of $9.6 million and $5.2 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net are primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 
 Three months ended
 3/31/2022 3/31/2021
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:   
  Revenue, net$2,083  $1,910 
  Fair value change due to price 8,452   4,640 
  Fair value change due to pay-downs (894)  (1,383)
Total$9,641  $5,167 
    

Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale totaled $0.07 million, compared to $1.41 million in the prior year first quarter. The gain during the first quarter of 2021 was generally attributed to the divestiture of a group of mortgage backed securities.

Non-interest expenses totaled $31.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $30.0 million in the year-ago period. The year-over-year increases in non-interest expense are primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits that was partially offset by a decrease in data processing and costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments. The increase in compensation and employee benefits in 2022 is due to several factors, including wage increases that were generally effective at the start of the year, a decreased level of compensation that was deferred in the first quarter of 2022 as direct origination costs (due to lower mortgage loan origination volume), an increase in commercial lending personnel and higher health care insurance costs. The decrease in data processing costs is primarily due to a onetime credit from our core provider in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in expense related to the reserve for unfunded lending commitments is due primarily to lower committed unfunded balances.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. This compares to an income tax expense of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The changes in income tax expense primarily reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2022 relative to 2021.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

Loan Type3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$59 $62 $1,373 
Mortgage 5,166  4,914  5,741 
Installment 668  569  434 
Subtotal 5,893  5,545  7,548 
Less – government guaranteed loans 859  435  459 
Total non-performing loans$5,034 $5,110 $7,089 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.17% 0.18% 0.25%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.11% 0.11% 0.17%
Ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 906.38% 924.70% 659.54%
          
(1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.
 

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $1.6 million and a credit of $0.5 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The year-to-date decrease in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of a decline in the adjustment to allocations based on subjective factors due in part to expected reduction in risk related to COVID-19. The Company recorded loan net charge offs of $0.1 million and loan net recoveries of $0.1 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $45.6 million, or 1.52% of total portfolio loans compared to $47.3 million, or 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $4.76 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $57.2 million from December 31, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.00 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.91 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $4.21 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $88.4 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking and reciprocal deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $109.8 million at March 31, 2022, versus $109.5 million at December 31, 2021. Securities available for sale totaled $1.40 billion at March 31, 2022, versus $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity was $355.4 million at March 31, 2022, or 7.46% of total assets compared to $398.5 million or 8.47% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity totaled $324.0 million at March 31, 2022, or $15.31 per share compared to $366.8 million or $17.33 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios3/31/202212/31/2021Well Capitalized Minimum
Tier 1 capital to average total assets8.56%8.57%5.00%
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets11.49%11.80%6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.49%11.80%8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.71%13.05%10.00%

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2022 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2022 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 59,002 shares at a weighted average price of $23.46 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP-Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (access code #645428). Also the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/872415764.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Conference ID # 996080). The replay will be available through May 3, 2022.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.8 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and fourth-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

 
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  March 31, December 31,
  2022 2021
  (unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share amounts)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $46,600  $51,069 
Interest bearing deposits  63,221   58,404 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  109,821   109,473 
Securities available for sale  1,400,137   1,412,830 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  17,653   18,427 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  29,514   55,470 
Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value  -   34,811 
Loans    
Commercial  1,257,601   1,203,581 
Mortgage  1,170,059   1,139,659 
Installment  576,405   561,805 
Total Loans  3,004,065   2,905,045 
Allowance for credit losses  (45,627)  (47,252)
Net Loans  2,958,438   2,857,793 
Other real estate and repossessed assets  438   245 
Property and equipment, net  37,385   36,404 
Bank-owned life insurance  54,984   55,279 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  35,933   26,232 
Other intangibles  3,104   3,336 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  86,276   66,140 
Total Assets $4,761,983  $4,704,740 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $1,318,377  $1,321,601 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  1,972,462   1,897,487 
Reciprocal  605,332   586,626 
Time  306,382   308,438 
Brokered time  2,945   2,938 
Total Deposits  4,205,498   4,117,090 
Other borrowings  30,006   30,009 
Subordinated debt  39,376   39,357 
Subordinated debentures  39,609   39,592 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  92,045   80,208 
Total Liabilities  4,406,534   4,306,256 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding:    
21,168,230 shares at March 31, 2022 and 21,171,036 shares at December 31, 2021  321,981   323,401 
Retained earnings  87,882   74,582 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (54,414)  501 
Total Shareholders’ Equity  355,449   398,484 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $4,761,983  $4,704,740 
     

 

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31,March 31,
  2022 2021 2021
  (unaudited)
Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $28,418  $30,316  $28,105 
Interest on securities available for sale      
Taxable  4,552   4,114   2,796 
Tax-exempt  1,554   1,577   1,384 
Other investments  217   217   217 
Total Interest Income  34,741   36,224   32,502 
Interest Expense      
Deposits  767   977   1,256 
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  973   962   962 
Total Interest Expense  1,740   1,939   2,218 
Net Interest Income  33,001   34,285   30,284 
Provision for credit losses  (1,573)  630   (474)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  34,574   33,655   30,758 
Non-interest Income      
Interchange income  3,082   3,306   3,049 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,957   2,992   1,916 
Net gains (losses) on assets      
Mortgage loans  835   5,600   12,828 
Securities available for sale  70   (10)  1,416 
Mortgage loan servicing, net  9,641   1,269   5,167 
Other  2,363   2,614   2,030 
Total Non-interest Income  18,948   15,771   26,406 
Non-interest Expense      
Compensation and employee benefits  20,130   19,905   18,522 
Occupancy, net  2,543   2,216   2,343 
Data processing  2,216   2,851   2,374 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  1,045   1,060   1,003 
Interchange expense  1,011   1,083   948 
Communications  757   739   881 
Advertising  680   599   489 
Loan and collection  559   819   759 
FDIC deposit insurance  522   413   330 
Legal and professional  493   534   499 
Conversion related expenses  44   191   218 
Net gains on other real estate and repossessed assets  (55)  (28)  (180)
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments  (355)  844   (32)
Other  1,860   2,728   1,867 
Total Non-interest Expense  31,450   33,954   30,021 
Income Before Income Tax  22,072   15,472   27,143 
Income tax expense  4,105   2,964   5,106 
Net Income $17,967  $12,508  $22,037 
Net Income Per Common Share      
Basic $0.85  $0.59  $1.01 
Diluted $0.84  $0.58  $1.00 
       

 

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
          
 March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30, March 31,
 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$33,001  $34,285 $33,803  $31,393  $30,284 
Provision for credit losses (1,573)  630  (659)  (1,425)  (474)
Non-interest income 18,948   15,771  19,695   14,771   26,406 
Non-interest expense 31,450   33,954  34,512   32,536   30,021 
Income before income tax 22,072   15,472  19,645   15,053   27,143 
Income tax expense 4,105   2,964  3,683   2,665   5,106 
Net income$17,967  $12,508 $15,962  $12,388  $22,037 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.85  $0.59 $0.74  $0.57  $1.01 
Diluted earnings per share 0.84   0.58  0.73   0.56   1.00 
Cash dividend per share 0.22   0.21  0.21   0.21   0.21 
          
Average shares outstanding 21,191,860   21,256,367  21,515,669   21,749,654   21,825,937 
Average diluted shares outstanding 21,398,128   21,473,963  21,726,346   21,966,829   22,058,503 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.54%  1.07% 1.40%  1.12%  2.10%
Return on average equity 19.38   12.61  15.93   12.78   23.51 
Efficiency ratio(1) 59.62   66.68  63.47   69.24   53.48 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets(1)           
Interest income 3.16%  3.30% 3.37%  3.22%  3.27%
Interest expense 0.16   0.17  0.19   0.20   0.22 
Net interest income 3.00   3.13  3.18   3.02   3.05 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$2,980,098  $2,957,985 $2,903,700  $2,859,544  $2,834,012 
Securities available for sale 1,407,225   1,367,038  1,317,382   1,274,556   1,093,618 
Total earning assets 4,492,757   4,433,400  4,296,662   4,223,570   4,047,952 
Total assets 4,721,205   4,654,491  4,513,774   4,434,760   4,254,294 
Deposits 4,158,528   4,069,901  3,934,937   3,879,715   3,698,811 
Interest bearing liabilities 2,950,337   2,863,057  2,740,444   2,674,425   2,589,102 
Shareholders' equity 376,010   393,477  397,542   388,780   380,111 
          
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 6.85%  7.85% 8.02%  8.21%  8.08%
Average equity to average assets 7.96   8.45  8.81   8.77   8.93 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$16.79  $18.82 $18.76  $18.30  $17.79 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 15.31   17.33  17.27   16.82   16.30 
Total shares outstanding 21,168,230   21,171,036  21,321,092   21,632,912   21,773,734 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$3,004,065  $2,905,045 $2,883,978  $2,814,559  $2,784,224 
Securities available for sale 1,400,137   1,412,830  1,348,378   1,330,660   1,247,280 
Total earning assets 4,514,590   4,484,987  4,405,189   4,246,410   4,209,017 
Total assets 4,761,983   4,704,740  4,622,340   4,461,272   4,426,440 
Deposits 4,205,498   4,117,090  4,012,068   3,862,466   3,858,575 
Interest bearing liabilities 2,956,736   2,865,090  2,784,554   2,633,747   2,626,280 
Shareholders' equity 355,449   398,484  400,031   395,974   387,329 
          
(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.    
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

    
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures   
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2022   2021 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable   
Equivalent ("FTE")   
    
Net interest income$33,001  $30,284 
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 482   404 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$33,483  $30,688 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(1) 2.96%  3.01%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.00%  3.05%
    
(1) Annualized.   


      
Tangible Common Equity Ratio         
 March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30, March 31,
 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$355,449  $398,484  $400,031  $395,974  $387,329 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 3,104   3,336   3,579   3,821   4,063 
Tangible common equity$324,045  $366,848  $368,152  $363,853  $354,966 
          
Total assets$4,761,983  $4,704,740  $4,622,340  $4,461,272  $4,426,440 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 3,104   3,336   3,579   3,821   4,063 
Tangible assets$4,730,579  $4,673,104  $4,590,461  $4,429,151  $4,394,077 
          
Common equity ratio 7.46%  8.47%  8.65%  8.88%  8.75%
Tangible common equity ratio 6.85%  7.85%  8.02%  8.21%  8.08%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:      
          
Common shareholders' equity$355,449  $398,484  $400,031  $395,974  $387,329 
Tangible common equity$324,045  $366,848  $368,152  $363,853  $354,966 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,168   21,171   21,321   21,633   21,774 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$16.79  $18.82  $18.76  $18.30  $17.79 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$15.31  $17.33  $17.27  $16.82  $16.30 
          

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.        

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
  Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929