Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2022 net income of $18.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, versus net income of $22.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The decrease in 2022 first quarter earnings as compared to 2021 primarily reflects a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense that were partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the provision for credit losses.



William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am pleased with the first quarter 2022 performance by our team generating strong core results with good growth in net interest income, stabilization of our net interest margin and net growth in each category of loans and total deposits. During the first quarter inflation was reported at near 40 year highs and we witnessed a very dramatic increase in rates on the middle and long end of the yield curve with the expectation now for multiple Fed hikes through 2022 and into 2023. This increase in rates slowed our mortgage origination volume and decreased net gains on mortgage loan sales, but also increased the value of our capitalized mortgage servicing rights. On the asset quality front, we had very low net charge-offs in the first quarter, as well as commercial watch credits at 2.44% of the portfolio, and a very low level of past due loans. While there exists much uncertainty, we are excited about the momentum we have in our markets and look forward to continuing these growth trends for the remainder of 2022.”

First quarter 2022 highlights include:

Return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.54% and 19.38%, respectively;

An increase in net interest income of 9.0% over the first quarter of 2021;

Loan net growth of $99.0 million (or 13.8% annualized);

Deposit net growth of $88.4 million (or 8.7% annualized);

Continued strong asset quality metrics as evidenced by low loan charge-offs during the quarter as well as a low level of non-performing loans and non-performing assets; and

The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 15, 2022.

Significant items impacting comparable quarterly 2022 and 2021 results include the following:

Service charges on deposits was $3.0 million and $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net gains (losses) on sale of securities was $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net gains on mortgage loans was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

A change in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Change”) of a positive $8.5 million ($0.31 per diluted share, after taxes) as compared to a positive MSR change of $4.6 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after taxes) for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Compensation and employee benefits was $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $18.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $33.0 million during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.0% from the year-ago period, and down $1.3 million, or 3.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.00% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.05% in the year-ago period, and 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.49 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.05 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.43 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In addition, commercial loan balances, interest income and yields have been impacted by Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending activity. Interest income on PPP loans was $0.6 million and $2.6 million for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. PPP loan balances were less than $6.0 million at the end of the first quarter 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $26.4 million in the respective comparable year ago period. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net), service charges on deposit accounts and net gains(losses) on the sale of securities.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, were approximately $0.8 million and $12.8 million, respectively. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans in 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage loan sales volume, a decrease in profit margins on mortgage loan sales as well as a decrease in the fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a gain of $9.6 million and $5.2 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net are primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,083 $ 1,910 Fair value change due to price 8,452 4,640 Fair value change due to pay-downs (894 ) (1,383 ) Total $ 9,641 $ 5,167

Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale totaled $0.07 million, compared to $1.41 million in the prior year first quarter. The gain during the first quarter of 2021 was generally attributed to the divestiture of a group of mortgage backed securities.



Non-interest expenses totaled $31.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $30.0 million in the year-ago period. The year-over-year increases in non-interest expense are primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits that was partially offset by a decrease in data processing and costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments. The increase in compensation and employee benefits in 2022 is due to several factors, including wage increases that were generally effective at the start of the year, a decreased level of compensation that was deferred in the first quarter of 2022 as direct origination costs (due to lower mortgage loan origination volume), an increase in commercial lending personnel and higher health care insurance costs. The decrease in data processing costs is primarily due to a onetime credit from our core provider in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in expense related to the reserve for unfunded lending commitments is due primarily to lower committed unfunded balances.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. This compares to an income tax expense of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The changes in income tax expense primarily reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2022 relative to 2021.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

Loan Type 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 59 $ 62 $ 1,373 Mortgage 5,166 4,914 5,741 Installment 668 569 434 Subtotal 5,893 5,545 7,548 Less – government guaranteed loans 859 435 459 Total non-performing loans $ 5,034 $ 5,110 $ 7,089 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.25 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.17 % Ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 906.38 % 924.70 % 659.54 % (1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $1.6 million and a credit of $0.5 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The year-to-date decrease in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of a decline in the adjustment to allocations based on subjective factors due in part to expected reduction in risk related to COVID-19. The Company recorded loan net charge offs of $0.1 million and loan net recoveries of $0.1 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $45.6 million, or 1.52% of total portfolio loans compared to $47.3 million, or 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021.



Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $4.76 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $57.2 million from December 31, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.00 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.91 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $4.21 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $88.4 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking and reciprocal deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $109.8 million at March 31, 2022, versus $109.5 million at December 31, 2021. Securities available for sale totaled $1.40 billion at March 31, 2022, versus $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity was $355.4 million at March 31, 2022, or 7.46% of total assets compared to $398.5 million or 8.47% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity totaled $324.0 million at March 31, 2022, or $15.31 per share compared to $366.8 million or $17.33 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Well Capitalized Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.56% 8.57% 5.00% Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.49% 11.80% 6.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.49% 11.80% 8.00% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.71% 13.05% 10.00%

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2022 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2022 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 59,002 shares at a weighted average price of $23.46 per share.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.8 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and fourth-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 46,600 $ 51,069 Interest bearing deposits 63,221 58,404 Cash and Cash Equivalents 109,821 109,473 Securities available for sale 1,400,137 1,412,830 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 17,653 18,427 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 29,514 55,470 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value - 34,811 Loans Commercial 1,257,601 1,203,581 Mortgage 1,170,059 1,139,659 Installment 576,405 561,805 Total Loans 3,004,065 2,905,045 Allowance for credit losses (45,627 ) (47,252 ) Net Loans 2,958,438 2,857,793 Other real estate and repossessed assets 438 245 Property and equipment, net 37,385 36,404 Bank-owned life insurance 54,984 55,279 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 35,933 26,232 Other intangibles 3,104 3,336 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 86,276 66,140 Total Assets $ 4,761,983 $ 4,704,740 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,318,377 $ 1,321,601 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,972,462 1,897,487 Reciprocal 605,332 586,626 Time 306,382 308,438 Brokered time 2,945 2,938 Total Deposits 4,205,498 4,117,090 Other borrowings 30,006 30,009 Subordinated debt 39,376 39,357 Subordinated debentures 39,609 39,592 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,045 80,208 Total Liabilities 4,406,534 4,306,256 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,168,230 shares at March 31, 2022 and 21,171,036 shares at December 31, 2021 321,981 323,401 Retained earnings 87,882 74,582 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (54,414 ) 501 Total Shareholders’ Equity 355,449 398,484 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,761,983 $ 4,704,740

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 28,418 $ 30,316 $ 28,105 Interest on securities available for sale Taxable 4,552 4,114 2,796 Tax-exempt 1,554 1,577 1,384 Other investments 217 217 217 Total Interest Income 34,741 36,224 32,502 Interest Expense Deposits 767 977 1,256 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 973 962 962 Total Interest Expense 1,740 1,939 2,218 Net Interest Income 33,001 34,285 30,284 Provision for credit losses (1,573 ) 630 (474 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 34,574 33,655 30,758 Non-interest Income Interchange income 3,082 3,306 3,049 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,957 2,992 1,916 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 835 5,600 12,828 Securities available for sale 70 (10 ) 1,416 Mortgage loan servicing, net 9,641 1,269 5,167 Other 2,363 2,614 2,030 Total Non-interest Income 18,948 15,771 26,406 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,130 19,905 18,522 Occupancy, net 2,543 2,216 2,343 Data processing 2,216 2,851 2,374 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 1,045 1,060 1,003 Interchange expense 1,011 1,083 948 Communications 757 739 881 Advertising 680 599 489 Loan and collection 559 819 759 FDIC deposit insurance 522 413 330 Legal and professional 493 534 499 Conversion related expenses 44 191 218 Net gains on other real estate and repossessed assets (55 ) (28 ) (180 ) Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments (355 ) 844 (32 ) Other 1,860 2,728 1,867 Total Non-interest Expense 31,450 33,954 30,021 Income Before Income Tax 22,072 15,472 27,143 Income tax expense 4,105 2,964 5,106 Net Income $ 17,967 $ 12,508 $ 22,037 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 1.01 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 1.00

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Data March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 33,001 $ 34,285 $ 33,803 $ 31,393 $ 30,284 Provision for credit losses (1,573 ) 630 (659 ) (1,425 ) (474 ) Non-interest income 18,948 15,771 19,695 14,771 26,406 Non-interest expense 31,450 33,954 34,512 32,536 30,021 Income before income tax 22,072 15,472 19,645 15,053 27,143 Income tax expense 4,105 2,964 3,683 2,665 5,106 Net income $ 17,967 $ 12,508 $ 15,962 $ 12,388 $ 22,037 Basic earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 0.74 $ 0.57 $ 1.01 Diluted earnings per share 0.84 0.58 0.73 0.56 1.00 Cash dividend per share 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 Average shares outstanding 21,191,860 21,256,367 21,515,669 21,749,654 21,825,937 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,398,128 21,473,963 21,726,346 21,966,829 22,058,503 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.07 % 1.40 % 1.12 % 2.10 % Return on average equity 19.38 12.61 15.93 12.78 23.51 Efficiency ratio(1) 59.62 66.68 63.47 69.24 53.48 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets(1) Interest income 3.16 % 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.22 % 3.27 % Interest expense 0.16 0.17 0.19 0.20 0.22 Net interest income 3.00 3.13 3.18 3.02 3.05 Average Balances Loans $ 2,980,098 $ 2,957,985 $ 2,903,700 $ 2,859,544 $ 2,834,012 Securities available for sale 1,407,225 1,367,038 1,317,382 1,274,556 1,093,618 Total earning assets 4,492,757 4,433,400 4,296,662 4,223,570 4,047,952 Total assets 4,721,205 4,654,491 4,513,774 4,434,760 4,254,294 Deposits 4,158,528 4,069,901 3,934,937 3,879,715 3,698,811 Interest bearing liabilities 2,950,337 2,863,057 2,740,444 2,674,425 2,589,102 Shareholders' equity 376,010 393,477 397,542 388,780 380,111 End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 6.85 % 7.85 % 8.02 % 8.21 % 8.08 % Average equity to average assets 7.96 8.45 8.81 8.77 8.93 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 16.79 $ 18.82 $ 18.76 $ 18.30 $ 17.79 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 15.31 17.33 17.27 16.82 16.30 Total shares outstanding 21,168,230 21,171,036 21,321,092 21,632,912 21,773,734 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,004,065 $ 2,905,045 $ 2,883,978 $ 2,814,559 $ 2,784,224 Securities available for sale 1,400,137 1,412,830 1,348,378 1,330,660 1,247,280 Total earning assets 4,514,590 4,484,987 4,405,189 4,246,410 4,209,017 Total assets 4,761,983 4,704,740 4,622,340 4,461,272 4,426,440 Deposits 4,205,498 4,117,090 4,012,068 3,862,466 3,858,575 Interest bearing liabilities 2,956,736 2,865,090 2,784,554 2,633,747 2,626,280 Shareholders' equity 355,449 398,484 400,031 395,974 387,329 (1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 33,001 $ 30,284 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 482 404 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 33,483 $ 30,688 Net interest margin (GAAP)(1) 2.96 % 3.01 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.00 % 3.05 % (1) Annualized.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 355,449 $ 398,484 $ 400,031 $ 395,974 $ 387,329 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 3,104 3,336 3,579 3,821 4,063 Tangible common equity $ 324,045 $ 366,848 $ 368,152 $ 363,853 $ 354,966 Total assets $ 4,761,983 $ 4,704,740 $ 4,622,340 $ 4,461,272 $ 4,426,440 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 3,104 3,336 3,579 3,821 4,063 Tangible assets $ 4,730,579 $ 4,673,104 $ 4,590,461 $ 4,429,151 $ 4,394,077 Common equity ratio 7.46 % 8.47 % 8.65 % 8.88 % 8.75 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.85 % 7.85 % 8.02 % 8.21 % 8.08 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 355,449 $ 398,484 $ 400,031 $ 395,974 $ 387,329 Tangible common equity $ 324,045 $ 366,848 $ 368,152 $ 363,853 $ 354,966 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,168 21,171 21,321 21,633 21,774 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 16.79 $ 18.82 $ 18.76 $ 18.30 $ 17.79 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 15.31 $ 17.33 $ 17.27 $ 16.82 $ 16.30

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.



