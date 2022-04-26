First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.5 million or $0.75 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.9 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in net income is primarily due to decreases in net interest income after provision for loan losses and noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense.



Net interest income after provision for loan losses decreased $152,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Interest income decreased $87,000 when comparing the periods due to a decrease in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 3.13% for the first quarter of 2021 to 2.68% for the first quarter of 2022 partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $954.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 to $1.10 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Fees recognized from loans issued as part of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) are included in interest income. The decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was primarily due to a decrease in PPP fees recognized, which totaled $25,000 during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $625,000 for the same period in 2021. Interest expense decreased $35,000 when comparing the periods due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.17% for the first quarter of 2021 to 0.13% for the first quarter of 2022 partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $684.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 to $799.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the interest rate spread decreased from 2.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to 2.55% for the same period in 2022.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses, the provision for loan losses increased from $75,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to $175,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $13,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $72,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $291,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Gains on the sale of loans and unrealized gains on equity securities decreased $301,000 and $171,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. This was partially offset by a $99,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense increased $187,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to increases in other expenses, data processing expense and professional fees of $97,000, $60,000 and $51,000, respectively.

Income tax expense decreased $218,000 for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax net income. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 13.7% compared to 17.4% for the same period in 2021.

Total assets increased $17.9 million to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans receivable increased $22.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 while cash and cash equivalents and investments securities decreased $4.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively, during the same period. Deposit growth funded the increase in assets as deposits grew $36.5 million from $1.04 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.07 billion at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, troubled debt restructurings on accrual status, and foreclosed real estate) decreased from $2.3 million at December 31, 2021 to $2.1 million at March 31, 2022.

The Bank currently has 18 offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. The Bank offers non-FDIC insured investments to complement its offering of traditional banking products and services through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC (“LPL”), member SIPC. For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank’s aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

