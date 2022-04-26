New Career Possibilities for Lincoln Tech Grads with Ford Mobile Services

Parsippany, NH, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has entered into an agreement with Ford Motor Company to provide specialized manufacturer-specific Automotive Training at its Indianapolis, Indiana campus. The four-week post-graduate training program will prepare eligible technicians for careers providing mobile repair and maintenance services on Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs.

By offering a wide range of repair and maintenance services that can be brought directly to a customer’s home or workplace, the brand has developed an innovative way of enhancing the customer experience by maximizing the convenience of owning a Ford vehicle. Combining the celebrated history of America’s most established auto brand with Lincoln Tech’s 75-year tradition of career training and workforce development will benefit all parties.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students and our organization and we’re thrilled to offer our students a no-cost advanced training program to enhance their skills and further expand their career opportunities,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “It’s an honor to be selected by one of the world’s best-known manufacturers to provide this level of training. Mobile services deliver next-level value to a brand’s customers, and it’s exciting to know Lincoln Tech grads can be the ones providing that service.”

The program will be open to Automotive Technology graduates from all Lincoln Tech campuses. Tuition will be paid by Ford Motor Company, who will also help coordinate employment opportunities for successful graduates at Ford dealerships. More than 200 Ford dealerships around the country currently offer mobile services to their customers, meaning many graduates may be able to explore opportunities close to home. According to Ford, the goal is to triple its available workforce of mobile technicians by the end of 2022.

“Ford Mobile Service is a new and exciting program that will deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Jason Rau, CX Activation Manager – Mobile Service at Ford. “Mobile Service is adapting and servicing customers in the manner convenient to them. Ford is looking to have 1,100 Mobile Service units on the ground in 2022. We’re excited to partner with Lincoln Tech to support our Mobile Service program. Lincoln will provide additional opportunities to train and recruit technicians for our Dealers. The Mobile Service program is looking for self-motivated automotive technicians that are personable, dependable and trustworthy. This is a unique opportunity with a ton of growth and potential.”

Lincoln students will receive hands-on training specific to Ford’s proprietary technologies and equipment. All of the mobile repair services currently offered by Ford will be included: Tire rotation and replacement, oil changes, battery diagnostics and replacement, and all repair and maintenance services related to wipers, fluids, and on-board computer software updates. Brake services will also be covered, and students will receive training on performing mobile multi-point inspections as well as repairs and replacements related to manufacturer recalls.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.