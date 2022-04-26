California Fish Grill Picks Mobivity’s SmartMessage™ to Connect with Diners through Personalized Text Message Marketing

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, announced today that California Fish Grill has selected Mobivity’s SmartMessage to launch its Fin Crowd Text Club to communicate with guests who opt in to receive text messages across all locations and further enhance its reputation of providing high-quality sustainably sourced seafood.



Founded in 1998, California Fish Grill is a fast-casual dining experience committed to only serving responsibly-sourced seafood. They only serve seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party.

“With consumers so connected to their mobile devices, text messaging was the next logical media channel for us to develop stronger connections with our customers. We selected Mobivity for its personalization capabilities so we can connect with guests via regionalized messaging and send promotional updates specific to each location,” said Joanna Kan, Director of Marketing for California Fish Grill.

Guests who text the keyword NEWS to the 28547 short code will be added to California Fish Grill’s Fin Crowd Text Club and receive regular menu and location updates. First time sign-ups will also receive a free fish taco.

California Fish Grill’s use of Mobivity’s SmartMessage gives them the unique ability to tailor their text message content to each restaurant location. This is a critical value given the varying impacts supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have on select regions across the country. For example, California Fish Grill can make last-minute edits to their guest text messages for any menu or location changes that may occur the same day.

“We are excited to help California Fish Grill kick off their text club as text message marketing is a particularly effective way for companies to engage one-on-one with guests on the mobile devices they use every day,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Text messaging has proven ideal for regional brands like California Fish Grill to drive guest frequency and spend and stay top-of-mind when consumers are making a dining choice.”

Mobivity’s recent Text Marketing Benchmarks Report found that the average text program subscriber increases frequency and spend 23% in the first six months after enrolling in the program. Text messaging is ideal for communicating limited-time and daypart-specific promotions since they are opened 3X as often as emails and usually within minutes after the message is received.

Mobivity SmartMessage with patented Trusted Redemption™ technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate-wide and at the local franchise level.

To learn more about how Mobivity can put the power of messaging to work for casual dining and other multi-unit franchise brands, visit mobivity.com/messaging or call (877) 282-7660.

Message and data rates may apply. Periodic recurring messages per month. Visit cafishgrill.com/pages/tcs for T&Cs and Privacy Policy. For help, text HELP to 28547. To stop, text STOP to 28547.

About California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill is headquartered in Irvine, CA. The winning restaurant has been serving flame grilled seafood to their guests since 1998. They currently operate 47 locations in California, Arizona and Nevada. Pledged to have respect for the ocean, the restaurant promises that their seafood can be enjoyed for years to come by partnering with reputable fisheries that provide the highest quality wild-caught and responsibly farm-raised fish. For more information, visit: www.cafishgrill.com.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

