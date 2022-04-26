Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company Upgrades Legacy FTTH Network with DZS Next Generation Active Ethernet and 10G PON Solutions

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced its ongoing partnership with Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) to upgrade its entire first-generation, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) triple play network with a world-class, next generation gigabit services network featuring both Active Ethernet (AE) and GPON technologies. The DZS Velocity portfolio of Broadband Connectivity systems was selected to deliver both Active Ethernet and GPON technologies and prepare NNTC’s network, which serves 30 communities across 24 counties in rural northeast Nebraska, for a hyper-connected, multi-gigabit future.



“As equipment within our existing 100% fiber network was reaching end-of-life, we conducted a lab trial to choose a new vendor, and DZS was the obvious choice for us,” said Pat McElroy, General Manager/CEO at NNTC. “DZS provided a clear upgrade path to voice, video and data services and an ultra-fast, future-ready systems and software platform that supports our usage-based service model. DZS has also worked closely and effectively with our operational and business staff and with our integration partner, Goldfield Telecom, to ensure a successful cutover to the new service. We are extremely pleased with the reliability, manageability and cost-effectiveness of the DZS hardware and software to date.”

An early adopter of AE technology, NNTC has enjoyed the simplicity and efficiency of operating an all-ethernet, point-to-point fiber network. However, with broadband speed demand rising, their legacy FTTH equipment and first-generation optical network terminals (ONTs) were unable to support gigabit data rates. Lacking a clear path to 10 gigabit services and burdened with rising software licensing costs, NNTC knew it was time for a change. DZS was selected after a successful trial period shortly thereafter, and now the company is over a third of the way into its systems replacement with DZS. NNTC subscribers on this new DZS network are now receiving business and residential services at data rates up to a gigabit per second, with the peace-of-mind that they can seamlessly update their DZS Velocity solutions to 10 gigabit services, whether 10G AE or XGS-PON, when they are ready. Recently, NNTC’s upgraded network was Gig-Certified by the Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) and recognized as a Smart Rural CommunitySM.

NNTC is utilizing DZS Velocity Broadband Connectivity systems, which includes:

The DZS Velocity V2 compact remote platform: A pay-as-you-grow, environmentally hardened, high-capacity system built for a hyper-speed and disaggregated future that can support dedicated AE, GPON, 10G AE and XGS-PON services, as well as “combo” services on any port.

The DZS Velocity V1 GPON OLT system: A compact, environmentally hardened, easy-to-deploy fixed form factor system featuring 8 ports supporting both GPON and XGS-PON services.

“DZS is proud to support innovative service and broadband experience providers like NNTC take the capabilities of their FTTH network to a whole new level and bring game-changing gigabit services and usage-based billing to all of its subscribers,” said Andrew Finkelstein, Senior Vice President, North America Sales at DZS. “NNTC has shown itself to be a long-time innovator in the FTTH space, and a model for other service providers, and we congratulate them on their recent Smart Rural Community award. The fact that they chose to build the future of their broadband network on DZS is a testament to the reliability, interoperability and extensibility of our solutions, as well as the expertise and responsiveness of our service team and integration partner Goldfield Telecom.”

With a worldwide reputation for offering a diverse range of dependable, manageable, innovative and cost-effective standards-based solutions to meet the deployment and operational requirements of the emerging hyper-connected world, DZS looks forward to supporting more fiber network upgrades and expansions as rural operators bring transformational broadband services and connectivity to their communities.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity and communications software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

About NNTC

Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company is a telephone, internet and television service provider headquartered in Jackson, NE. NNTC serves 30 communities throughout 24 counties in northeast Nebraska. Founded in 1955, NNTC is one of Nebraska’s first telephone cooperatives providing fiber service to 100% of its customers.