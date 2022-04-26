CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Discusses 2021 Performance and Future Plans in Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), to discuss the Company’s improved balance sheet and innovations in organic waste management.



Spencer recaps CarbonMeta’s initiatives in upcycling plastic waste into hydrogen and high-value carbon, 3D printer filament and cement pavers before discussing the Company’s successful debt reduction strategy.

“Our accounts payable went down by $2 million; convertible debt went from $4.5 million, down to $1.9 million,” Spencer tells SCV’s Stuart Smith, referring to the CarbonMeta’s annual report. “I'm also working with some of the old convertible debt and already have one note holder that we've come to agreement on.” Spencer also noted that Convertible debt decreased over $2.5M, from $4,549,479 to $1,987,425; and total liabilities decreased over $14M, from $40,196,559 down to $25,828,132.

“I think that in the coming quarter we will see some revenues coming into the Company - in part through the carbon nanotube effort - in part through the cement paver business – and that we will continue to see the debt go down even further,” he tells SCV’s Stuart Smith.

The interview also discusses several near-term operational goals and Spencer’s expectations for CarbonMeta’s plastics and 3D printing businesses.

The full SCV interview can be viewed at https://youtu.be/zK4vajC5h0Q

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta's business will include plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," or "believes." Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

