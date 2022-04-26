Amedisys Names Nick Muscato as Chief Strategy Officer

BATON ROUGE, La., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, announces the promotion of Nick Muscato to Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately.



“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Nick Muscato to Chief Strategy Officer,” stated Chris Gerard, President and CEO of Amedisys. “He brings a wealth of expertise to the team and has been key to the creation and implementation of Amedisys’ strategy over the past seven years. His innovative mind and unique ability to forecast the future of our industry will be invaluable to Amedisys’ upward trajectory.”

In his leadership roles at Amedisys, most recently Senior Vice President of Finance, Muscato has been responsible for leading Investor Relations (IR) and creating an IR strategy that has resulted in strong relationships with our analysts, lenders and shareholders, while enhancing the Company’s IR reputation. He’s also helped to lead corporate strategy, the treasury function and data and analytics team, along with playing a pivotal role in strategic investments as part of Amedisys’ long-term strategy such as Contessa Health, which allows Amedisys to provide high-acuity care in the home, ConnectRN and Medalogix. Muscato also serves on the Board of Directors for ConnectRN and Medalogix.

“Working for a Company that allows more seniors to heal and age where they most want to be – in the home – has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to advancing this cause as part of the executive leadership team,” stated Chief Strategy Officer Nick Muscato. “I am honored to help Amedisys fulfill its vision and extremely excited about all of the opportunity we have in front of us.”

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 548 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

