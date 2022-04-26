FIRST URANIUM SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHWIND

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Vancouver, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Uranium Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “First Uranium”) (CSE: URNM) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 9, 2022, it has entered into a definitive agreement providing it with an option to acquire (the “Option”) all of the shares of Southwind Corporation (“Southwind”), a Delaware corporation (the “Option Agreement”). Southwind’s principal asset is a land package in Arkansas comprising a phosphate and rare earth metals project. The Option Agreement becomes effective following the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including, but not limited to the completion of a reorganization of the shareholdings of Southwind.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire 100% of the shares of Southwind by issuing up to 20,000,000 shares of the Company as follows:

6,666,666 on the effective date of the Option Agreement;

6,666,666 upon completion of an NI 43-101 technical report; and

6,666,667 upon the entering into of certain definitive agreements expanding the size of the land package held by Southwind.





Shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement will be subject to a one year contractual restriction on transfer with 20% releases every three months following the Effective Date. In addition to the share payments, the Company shall be obligated to incur minimum work expenditures of not less than $3 million USD during the Option Period and will pay Southwind US$300,000.

Investment in Keras Resources

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has subscribed for 800,000,000 ordinary shares and warrants (“Keras Warrants”) of Keras Resources PLC (“Keras”) for £960,000. Each Keras Warrant will be exercisable at anytime prior to May 31, 2024 for 0.18p. Keras’ principal asset is the Diamond Creek phosphate project in Utah. The subscription is expected to close in May 2022.

About First Uranium

First Uranium is a resource exploration issuer focused on locating and exploring natural resource projects in North America. The Company has one project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

For further information contact:

Kelvin Lee

Chief Financial Officer

Email: klee@k2capital.ca

