Porch Group Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, will hold a conference call and webinar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Porch’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or PRCH@gatewayir.com.

A replay of the webinar will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 24,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

