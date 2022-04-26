Nedap iD Cloud Selected by Spanish Children's Clothing Retailer Charanga

GROENLO, Netherlands, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, is selected by Spanish children's clothing retailer Charanga to deploy the Nedap iD Cloud platform. The project, which will include all owned stores, franchise stores and El Corte Inglés' corners in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, started in March 2022 and will be finished this month. The objective is to achieve full stock visibility with the highest reliability along the supply chain.

Nedap iD Cloud is the only scalable enterprise platform that gathers all EPC inventory data and its unique item lifespan history in one place to create perfect inventory visibility throughout retail supply chains with the use of RFID technology. Knowing exactly which products flow through the supply chain is crucial in improving product availability, while keeping prices and costs low. This leads to fewer markdowns, less waste, and higher profitability. This also provides the foundation for omnichannel concepts such as BOPIS (Click & Collect) and Ship-from-Store.

To ensure both a pleasant shopping experience and operational efficiencies, Charanga chose to include 150 owned and franchise stores in this project. The brand's international growth ambitions have accelerated the decision process for RFID. This technology offers a complete and real-time view of stock, resulting in optimized product availability across all channels.

Manuel De la Maza, CEO of Charanga: "For customers, it doesn't matter whether they buy something in their own shop or in a franchise. For them, Charanga is one, and that is how it should be. To be able to offer a pleasant and transparent shopping experience everywhere, we have implemented RFID in all stores. This ensures that we always have accurate stock information in real-time, both in our own stores as well as in franchised and corner stores. Because we know exactly what is being sold at each point of sale, it makes it easier for us to supply precisely the items they actually need, thus facilitating and extending omnichannel services such as Click & Collect to our entire chain of stores. In other words, we can better serve our customers anytime, anywhere, regardless of whether they come into the physical store or through the digital channel. The ability of iD Cloud to move quickly as a result of minimal impact on our existing IT systems drove our decision to move forward with Nedap."

Sergio Gutiérrez, Business Development Manager at Nedap: "We are pleased with Charanga's trust and look forward to a healthy collaboration. After the implementation in the stores, together we will investigate the possibilities in the distribution center and the role of RFID for loss prevention."

