JumpCloud Announces Eric Gunning as Chief Legal Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today named Eric Gunning as its chief legal officer. Gunning will head the company’s legal department as he leads JumpCloud’s legal efforts around compliance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), international expansion, and capital markets.



A seasoned executive, Gunning brings nearly two decades of international corporate legal experience and expertise in the areas of M&A, ethics and compliance, risk management, digital security, corporate governance, securities, and capital markets. He joins from Molson Coors Beverage Company, one of the largest alcohol beverage companies in the world, where he served as deputy chief legal officer, and prior to that the chief legal and corporate affairs officer of the company’s international growth arm, Molson Coors International. During his tenure, he excelled in building well-functioning, substantively sophisticated, and business-oriented legal departments. Prior to Molson Coors, Gunning practiced at Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP, where he advised various companies in M&A and venture capital financing. Additionally, Gunning previously acted as outside general counsel for numerous emerging growth and technology companies, including one of the largest electric distribution utilities in Colorado.

“Eric’s expertise will be critical as JumpCloud navigates rapid international growth, M&A activity, and an expanding global partner network,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. “We welcome Eric’s astute counsel, deep industry knowledge, and proven legal leadership as we pursue ambitious business objectives and strategic opportunities around the world.”

“JumpCloud has reimagined the directory as the modern IT backbone. Its product strengths, growth, and international expansion are especially compelling, and I look forward to being part of the company’s evolution,” said Gunning.

