Think Power Solutions is Re-Certified as a 2022 Great Place To Work®

Plano, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Think Power Solutions, a leading infrastructure management solutions provider, today announced that it has been re-named and re-certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row, by the organization of the same name called “the global authority on workplace culture.” Think Power Solutions previously earned Great Place to Work certification in 2017 and 2021. Highlights of the survey include that between 95% and 100% of employees rated Think Power Solutions as a Great Place to Work for Women, felt welcome when they joined the company, are proud to tell others where they work and what they accomplish at work, and that Think Power’s customers would rate the services we deliver as "excellent."

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a big part of the company culture. Think Power believes that differences in age, race, gender and nationalities enrich the work experience and are key components of our success. We make our best efforts to recruit women and veterans in linework, hire locally, and train long-term employees to play a positive role as good citizens in the local community. This is reflected in the makeup of our company employees. Today, we were again rated as a Great Place to Work by our employees; including 100% satisfaction of women employees. Our employee satisfaction ratings measure our capacity to earn our own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that clients can consider as an indicator of the high performance of our employee recruiting and retention efforts,” said Hari Vasudevan, founder and CEO of Think Power Solutions. “This credential is earned based on extensive ratings provided by our employees in anonymous surveys and is a validation of the core of Think Power’s business strategy and underlying fantastic employee culture that embodies “Just Culture.” Our emphasis on a "Just Culture" where all employees are engaged in an organization that focuses on learning and continuous improvement, provides business benefit while developing its greatest resource, its people.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Think Power Solutions is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Think Power Solutions’ continued growth is driven by several long-term infrastructure trends to accommodate the onslaught of electric vehicles, climate change, and alternative energy requirements. Congress’s passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill will invest $550 billion in US infrastructure with over $72 billion used to restore and expand the electric grid, $65 billion to expand broadband infrastructure, with an additional $100 billion spent to upgrade and protect water infrastructure. To accomplish these massive investments, Utilities. Telecom, and Mission-Critical Infrastructure clients are seeking consulting partners to help them manage their multi-billion-dollar maintenance and investment budgets utilizing a technology-enabled services model.

Think Power Solutions addresses the significant business, regulatory, and compliance challenges for its clients in the utilities, telecom, and construction industries utilizing a technology-enabled services model supported by KYRO. KYRO, a proprietary technology platform, recently spun-off from Think Power enables effective project management office (PMO) services and construction oversight. KYRO enables rapid data and business analytics gathering displayed in a dashboard so projects and risks can be evaluated and managed in real time. Dashboards, datagrids, mobile connectivity, and analytics allow real-time tracking of PMO engagements both for on-site project managers and off-site organizational oversight. Think Power Solutions employs a customer-centric approach, tailoring its solution and consultants to the needs of the project.

About Think Power Solutions

Think Power Solutions is a leading tech-enabled infrastructure management solutions provider with highly skilled and dedicated consultants who clients entrust to manage their mission-critical infrastructure. Think Power Solutions was founded with the vision of providing exceptional client service influenced by modern technology to positively impact the utilities, telecom, and construction industries.

Think Power Solutions exists to serve its clients, making every effort to understand their needs to produce a high-quality deliverable specifically tailored to meet custom requirements. This client-centric philosophy, creative thinking, and innovative solutions, combined with stellar project execution attracts top industry talent. Think Power Solutions’ culture enables its people to deliver industry leading services and products. For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

