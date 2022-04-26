Surrey Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1,487,503

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrey Bancorp (the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net income totaled $1,487,503 or $0.36 per fully diluted common share, compared with $1,987,375 or $0.48 per fully diluted common share earned during the first quarter of 2021.



The decrease in earnings primarily results from the 2021 first quarter sale of the Bank’s wholly owned insurance agency, SB&T Insurance. The sale of assets resulted in a noninterest income gain of $858,778 in 2021.

Net interest income decreased 3.6 percent from $3,392,180 in the first quarter of 2021 to $3,271,453 in 2022. The net interest margin decreased from 3.24 percent in the first quarter of 2021 to 2.86 percent in the first quarter of 2022 due to a general decrease in interest rates and a change in earning asset mix. Higher yielding loans made up 60.5 percent of average interest earning assets in the first quarter of 2021 as opposed to 53.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Loan yields decreased from 5.50 percent in 2021 to 5.35 percent in 2022. Income from investments increased due to an increase in average investments during the first quarter of 2022. Average investments increased from $167,580,924 during the first quarter of 2021 to $216,384,820 during the first quarter of 2022. Investment interest income increased from $59,880 in the first quarter of 2021 to $99,749 in 2022, a 66.6 percent increase. The cost of funds decreased from 0.16 percent in the first quarter of 2021 to 0.08 in the first quarter of 2022.

The provision recapture for loan losses increased from $70,830 in the first quarter of 2021 to a provision recapture of $662,572 in 2022. The 2022 recapture results from loan charge-off recoveries and a reduction in environmental factors related to the COVID 19 pandemic. Net recoveries in the first quarter of 2022 were $322,155, compared to $11,730 during the first quarter of 2021. The pandemic factors decreased due to reduced cases of the virus and the reduced impact the pandemic is having on the economy.

Noninterest income decreased from $1,420,337 in the first quarter of 2021 to $375,109 during the same period in 2022. The decrease is due to the aforementioned 2021 gain on the sale of SB&T Insurance. Noninterest expenses increased 2.5 percent from $2,329,009 in the first quarter of 2021, to $2,386,031 in 2022. This increase was primarily due to general price increases.

The allowance for loan loss reserves was $4,950,881 or 2.00 percent of total loans as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets were 0.55 percent of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.09 percent on that date in 2021. At March 31, 2022 the allowance equals 355 percent of impaired and non-performing assets, net of government guarantees.

Total assets as of March 31, 2022 were $494,022,235, an increase of 5.2 percent from $469,698,272 reported as of March 31, 2022. Total deposits were $434,188,899 at quarter-end 2022, a 5.1 percent increase from the $413,254,998 reported at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Net loans decreased to $242,854,867 at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $251,443,715, as of March 31, 2021, a 3.4 percent decrease.

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy and a limited service branch at 1280 West Pine Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com .

This report refers to the overhead efficiency ratio, which is computed by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides investors with important information regarding our operational efficiency. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible, because other companies may calculate the efficiency ratio differently. Such information is not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Surrey Bancorp, in referring to its net income, is referring to income under GAAP.

Information in this press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Surrey Bancorp takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31

2022 December 31

2021 March 31

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Total assets $ 494,022 $ 480,535 $ 469,698 Total loans 247,279 251,191 256,217 Investments 226,283 209,296 194,265 Deposits 434,189 422,053 413,255 Stockholders’ equity 54,102 52,959 51,839 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.55 %

0.58 % 0.09 % Loans past due more than 90 days to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.00 % 2.11 % 1.89 % Tangible book value per common share $ 12.56 $ 12.28 $ 12.07





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022 2021

Interest income $ 3,360 $ 3,541 Interest expense 89 149 Net interest income 3,2712 3,392 Provision for loan losses (663 ) (71 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,93466294 3,463 Noninterest income 375 1,420 Noninterest expense 2,386 2,329 Net income before taxes 1,923 2,554 Provision for income taxes 436 567 Net income 1,487 1,987 Basic net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.48 Diluted net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.48 Return on average total assets 1.20 % 1.80 % Return on average total equity 11.02 % 15.49 % Yield on average interest earning assets 2.94 % 3.39 % Cost of funds 0.08 % 0.16 % Net yield on average interest earning assets 2.86 % 3.24 % Overhead efficiency ratio 65.43 % 48.39 % Net charge-offs/average loans -0.13 % 0.00 %

¹ Annualized for all periods presented.

